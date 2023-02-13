Pensions, women retired four months earlier for each child born

﻿The government is studying the possibility of enhancing motherhood for access to all forms of retirement net of what will be provided for Option woman who will have another channel: for now the hypothesis is that of providing 4 months in advance for the child. An intervention that would be equivalent, in the worst case scenario, to 700 million in spending and which will be at the center of an evaluation meeting with the MEF with which the Minister of work Marina Calderone is in close contact. According to the unions, this is the hypothesis put on the table today by the government during the meeting between undersecretary Claudio Durigon and the CGIL, CISL, UIL and Ugl. The possibility of anticipating retirement by 4 months is already within the possibilities of women as envisaged by the Dini reform, but only in the case of pensions calculated with the pure contribution while on the part of the government there is the intention to widen the audience also to pensioners with a mixed system.

On young people with discontinuous careers, on the other hand, the reasoning set up at the comparison table would be oriented towards providing for a minimum integration in the event of low pensions at the end of the working career. The possibility of eliminating or substantially reducing the minimum requirement of 1.5 times the social allowance to access the old-age pension in the contributory system, “which currently substantially limits access to retirement, particularly affecting women and those who have had fragmented careers”. A request that finds space in the platform that CGIL, CISL and UIL jointly presented to the government. The intention to re-propose the Commission responsible for analyzing the separation of social security expenditure from welfare expenditure was also confirmed.

