Pensions, the Fornero reform has curbed hiring and penalized the salaries of the youngest

Pensions, the Fornero reform has curbed hiring and penalized the salaries of the youngest

ROMA – The Fornero reform has braked the recruitment of young people and it has reduced the career opportunities and pay raises of fellow workers forced to delay retirement. Negative effects which, however, are found above all in economically weaker companies, while those growing have continued to hire and promote even after the Fornero reform, despite having workers who stayed in the company longer.

