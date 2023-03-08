France freezes over pensions: over 260 demonstrations across the country

On the streets of France hundreds of thousands of people are marching today (March 7). against Macron’s pension reform. trade union symbols, Cgt, Fo, Cfdt, Fsu, Unsa, Cftc, Soldiers, etc, have arranged throughout the Country more than 260 demonstrations against the government project, which provides in particular for the postponement of the statutory retirement age to 64 years. According to figures provided by BmfTv, between 1.1 and 1.4 million demonstrators are expected throughout the country, even if the unions are aiming for figures above 2-2.5 million.

While the parliamentary consideration is underway and the Senate vote is expected on March 12, the representatives of the workers threaten to “stop France” with the maxi strike, the sixth, which will kick off a ‘black’ week for transport in various key sectors. Very severe disruptions are expected in urban and rail transport, with all unions calling a renewable strike at the RATP and SNCF starting today. For the Minister of Transport, Clement Beaune, it will be “one of the most difficult days we have known”.

France, for some trade unions the strike began on Monday 6 March

At SNCF, the strike notice began on Monday at 7 pm, with one in five trains on average running for the TGV Inoui and Ouigo as well as for the TER (the regional express transport), while the intercity train traffic it will be almost non-existent. As for the Paris metro, most of the lines will see their traffic limited mainly during peak hours, with the exception of lines 1, 4 and 14.

