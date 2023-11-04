Home » Pensions, the Uil study: this is how the budget law penalizes public workers. Case by case, how much will those who have payments before 1996 lose
Business

Pensions, the Uil study: this is how the budget law penalizes public workers. Case by case, how much will those who have payments before 1996 lose

by admin
Pensions, the Uil study: this is how the budget law penalizes public workers. Case by case, how much will those who have payments before 1996 lose

A doctor with 5 years of contributions paid before 1995 ends up losing more than 12 thousand euros of pension per year, a nurse even 4 thousand, a manager 15,500 and a teacher 3,800, a local police officer 4,600 and an employee 3,600 administrative. According to a Uil study, these are the results of the modification of the contribution rates of public employees who have payments prior to 1996 decided by the new budget law. “The budget law prepared by the government penalizes public workers in a shameful way, in particular on pensions”, comment the confederal secretary Vera Bonomo and the UilFpl general secretary Domenico Proietti, pointing out the very significant losses on the future pensions of these categories of workers and thus relaunching the reasons for the strike promoted by Uil and CGIL on November 17th “with the aim of canceling these unfair measures”.

Below are six cases, based on real incomes, of professional figures in the public sector already retired with calculations of the loss they will suffer on the pension salary with the new rates of return envisaged by the Budget Law for 2024. The new rates It should be remembered that pensions which as of 12/31/95 have had less than 15 years of contributions will be affected.

In practice, for a doctor who had 5 years of service on 12/31/95, the total annual pension with the old calculation would be 24,272 euros, with the new one 11,889, so the difference reaches -12,382 euros; for a local police officer the difference is -4.638; for an administrator -3.167; for a teacher -3.784; for a nurse -3,999.
By increasing the years of service to 12/31/95, the difference is reduced. So with 14 years of service, a doctor loses 639 euros; a teacher 137, a nurse 326.

You may also like

China’s Stock Issuance Registration System Reform: Five Years...

The energy bill increases in Milan as temperatures...

China’s Central Financial Work Conference Sets Course for...

Kuka and Franka Emika: This is how often...

Resolution 28 of 10/24/2023 – Adoption of Delegated...

Huawei’s Advanced Packaging Patent Ignites Stock Surge in...

Crypto king Bankman-Fried – The deep fall of...

CDP bond launched, fixed rate of 5% for...

France is planning an aid conference for the...

Africa: a continental Investment Forum oriented towards critical...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy