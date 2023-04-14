Pensions, spending boom. For 2024 we will continue with Quota 103, perhaps in a revised version

The government is forced to postpone Quota 41. Blame the shopping for pensions grown by almost 50 billion in the last 5 years as confirmed by the latest Economic and Financial Document (Def). In fact, it has gone from 268.5 billion in 2018 to an estimated 317.9 billion for 2023. Spending in the next two years will grow at a rate of 7.1% and in 2025 expenditure could reach 350 billion. Luckily for retirees, allowance increases are ready for April.

Quota 41, new stop

Quota 41 would provide for the exit from work with 41 years of contributions regardless of age. The postponement sees the need for a “bridge measure” for 2024 and one of the most accredited hypotheses is the extension of Quota 103which is currently expected until 31 December 2023. Quota 41 therefore becomes an objective of the legislature as confirmed more or less indirectly by the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderonewhich in any case expects to restart the “pension construction site” immediately after the summer of 2023.

Quota 103 also in 2024, how will it change

For the extension of Quota 103 however, it will be discussed with the next budget law in the autumn, also on the basis of the indications that will arrive from the Observatory for social security expenditure activated by Calderone itself. However, it is possible that in 2024 one will be adopted revised version of Quota 103 with a strengthened mechanism of the generational relay. For example, there is talk of a greater use of part-time work for workers who are approaching retirement.

