The novelty of the last hour in the field of social security is that from 2023 the amount of minimum pensions will rise in favor of around 2 million recipients. However, it will not reach the thousand euros hypothesized by Forza Italia, but from 524 euros per month (562 since 2023 due to the recovery of inflation) it will go to 600.

To finance this intervention and the new Quota 103, however, the “wealthiest” pensioners will see themselves deprived of a share of the increases linked to inflation envisaged by current legislation.

For the rest, as announced in the last few days, from next year it will be possible to retire with 41 years of contributions and at least 62 years of age, or with the new Quota 103. In this way the government, pending a reform (or counter-reform), intends to avoid that starting from the new year it is possible to retire with the requisites originally envisaged by the Fornero law: i.e. 67 years of age and a minimum of 20 years of contributions, or with 42 years and 10 months of contributions for men and 41 years and 10 months for women regardless of age.

Pensions and quota 103: who is entitled to them and how much is lost

Compared to Quota 102 (64 years of age and 38 contributions) applied this year, this new intervention should allow about 45,000 people to leave their jobs (at a cost of just over 900 million euros) instead of just 16,000.

In addition to the new Quota 103, the government has extended for another year both the Social Bee in favor of usury workers and the Women’s Option which allows you to retire once you turn 59 with 35 years of contributions, however, against a recalculation of the check which even cuts the amount of the final check by 30-35%. The request made some time ago by CGIL, CISL and UIL has a completely different impact, whose platform under the heading flexibility on output provides for two paths: the possibility of leaving work without penalties with 41 contributions valid for all or the possibility of leaving work once they reach the age of 62-63. In terms of reform, in addition to this, the confederations propose the introduction of a guarantee pension for young people, the recognition of care work for women and an intervention on supplementary pensions by lengthening the period of silent consent relating to membership to the funds.

Reduced the inflation tweak

To finance the interventions in the field of social security, the government has hypothesized to remodulate downwards the recovery of inflation expected for the new year which for the state coffers entails a decidedly significant burden (23 billion in 2023 and 50 in three years) having to apply a revaluation of the amounts equal to 7.3%. Assuming that up to about 2,100 euros of monthly gross (4 times the minimum amount) the recovery of inflation will be full, on higher amounts, depending on the solutions that in the end will be decided to adopt, the savings could be worth between 1, 5 and 3 billion. In the first case, it would be enough to reduce the increases for pensions exceeding five times the minimum (2,621 euros gross/month) from 75% to 50%. But by cutting the equalization of pensions to 50%, between four and five times the minimum (between 2,097 and 2,621 euros), the figure could double. The savings would be smaller (1.45 billion) if the cut was made only for the portion of the pension that exceeds 2,097 euros, in practice applying a deductible for the portion of the pension up to four times the minimum.

Increase to 600 euros for 2.5 million Italians

There are about 2.5 million, out of a total of 16.6, pensioners in Italy who receive an integrated allowance at the minimum. Their annual gross pension income is €3,791, or €291.6 per month. In 2022, the minimum check was worth 524.35 euros for 13 months which, starting next year, due to the recovery in inflation – equal to a plus 7.3% – would have risen by 38 euros to 562. the government intends to add an extra quota bringing the minimum pensions to the ceiling of 600 euros, effectively doubling the increases already envisaged as a result of the equalization mechanism. In addition to this, the government, according to sources of the majority, has foreseen the possibility for this group of pensioners to be able to combine the minimum pension with the new social card intended for the less well-off who have an income of less than 20 thousand euros. This is the card for purchases of basic necessities which today is granted to over 65s and children under three with special requirements (the holders are the parents) and, as is already the case, will be distributed by the Municipalities.

The VAT on bread remains, there is the savings card

The 4% VAT cut on basic necessities such as bread, pasta and milk, hypothesized last Friday by government sources, does not enter into the maneuver. Although this is a measure that could have had a clear impact on public opinion, in fact, according to the calculations made by consumers, the concrete benefit for consumers would have been very minimal, on average 21.56 euros of savings per family: just 10 euro and 7 cents on bread, 5 euro and 40 cents on pasta, 6 euro and 9 cents for milk. In fact “a bluff”. For this reason, the project would have been shelved at the political discussion tables that followed until yesterday. But not quite. According to majority parliamentary sources, in fact, a sort of savings card would be introduced as an alternative which would be disbursed by the Municipalities to families in difficulty. For this purpose, an ad hoc fund would be set up which would have an allocation of around 500 million, the same amount assumed for the VAT cut.

Pads and diapers will be cheaper

VAT goes down, not on foodstuffs, but only on baby products and sanitary towels, which will be subject to a reduced rate of 5%. With the “tampon tax” which came into force this year, the rate applied to products intended for feminine hygiene had been reduced from 22 to 10%. Now it has been decided to further halve it by extending the intervention to goods for children, thus strengthening the measures in favor of families. Already in 2019 there had been a first attempt at a reduction, which ended with a reduction of VAT to 5% only for compostable and biodegradable sanitary towels, i.e. for much more expensive sanitary towels than the others and which have generated the so-called “period poverty” , or the economic impossibility for many women to be able to maintain adequate intimate hygiene throughout the menstrual period. At European level, a recent Commission directive has simplified procedures so as to allow the various countries to intervene on this matter with fewer constraints. Spain has already dropped to 4%, while in Ireland sanitary pads are sold without VAT.