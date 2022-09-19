What impact will inflation have on pensions? An answer comes from the tenth edition of Natixis IM’s Global Retirement (GRI) Index 2022. Analysis suggests that 2022 may be the hardest year to retire in recent history. This is due to a market environment that affects retirement savings. In practice, the high inflation rate will erode part of the capital set aside but the volatility on the markets as well as the low interest rates also weigh. These are the things that put more and more pressure on retirement security globally. This year’s survey frames 2022 as potentially one of the worst years to retire in living memory. This is because retirees risk not only deriving retirement income from already depleted assets, but also having to take more risks in their portfolios to regain lost ground.

The ranking

The analysis also draws up a ranking of the countries with the “safest” pensions. In the general ranking, Italy occupies the 31st place, confirming the positioning of last year. In practice, pension security in our country was confirmed overall at the same levels as last year, with a score of 62% (the same as in 2021).

Norway is in first place, followed by Switzerland and Iceland. Luxembourg and the Czech Republic enter the world top ten, Germany and Canada leave. The biggest leap forward in the last decade is Ireland: from 38th place in 2012 to the current fourth.

The Natixis IM Global Retirement Index includes 18 performance indices, grouped into four macro-themes that cover different key aspects for retirement well-being: the material means to live comfortably; access to quality financial services to help preserve the value of savings and maximize income; access to quality health services; a clean and safe environment.

On these four macro-themes, Italy ranks in 20th place (compared to 21st in 2021) as regards health services, and for the quality of life, while it is over 25th place both in terms of conditions. financial retirement and for the material well-being of retirees.

The risk of inflation

For most of the last decade, inflation has been at exceptionally low levels, with an average value of 1.76% between 2012 and 2020 in the 38 OECD countries. However, in the first half of this year, inflation increased, reaching 9.6% in May. The rapidity with which prices have risen is a factor that leads to rethinking the fundamentals of retirement planning. Significant increases in oil, food and housing prices are reducing the purchasing power of retirees and represent a vital economic lesson for those planning retirement.

“If on the one hand inflation has a negative impact on individuals, on the other some institutions can derive an indirect benefit – says Marco Barindelli, Head of Italy at Natixis Investment Management, commented -. In general, pensions perform better during periods of inflation, when central banks implement interest rate increases to contain the rise in prices. This is due to the fluctuating effect that rates have on the costs of retirement benefits. Put simply: the higher the rate, the lower the present value of the liabilities. Now that rates have risen, the present value of benefits is shrinking for many, although not all social security providers respond equally. The increase in inflation makes comparison with the severance pay more difficult; on the other hand, the higher rates allow, in the accumulation phase, to invest the contributions at progressively higher returns. On the side of public pensions, the accounts may not be as simple as it is necessary to keep in mind the higher cost of debt ».

A look to the future

The analysis recalls that the OECD predicts that the population over 65 will increase from 17% (in 2019) to 27% by 2050, increasing the risks on pension security and putting further pressure on health and long-term care systems. Regions with young populations may soon face challenges as well, as improved nutrition, health care and environmental factors contribute to longevity and low birth rates contribute to aging the overall population. This is the case for both China and Latin America in 2022

Population aging presents limited choices for politicians, especially as pension and health benefits will have to compete with the need to repay public debt, which among advanced economies rose to $ 226 trillion in 2020. To compensate for the shortfall. of funds, politicians may have to choose one of the following options, none of which are popular with voters: raise income taxes, raise the retirement age, or reduce benefits.

«The challenges that are being faced now and that will be faced in the future are clear. Getting retirement right and helping to ensure that individuals can live with dignity after years of work is a key sustainability issue for society. Difficult decisions will have to be made when politicians try to reconcile budgets with commitments to public health and pension benefits. Success will require a concerted effort from not only politicians but also employers, the financial services industry and individuals. It all starts with understanding the risks »concludes Marco Barindelli, Head of Natixis Investment Management for Italy.