Pensions, with Quota 103 the novelty: here is the bonus

Pensions, Quota 103 and the Maroni bonus

Quota 103 was introduced this year to do application for early retirement. The beneficiaries will be all those who have matured, by 31 December 2023, 62 years of age (therefore born in 1961) and having reached i 41 years of contributory seniority.

Like the previous rules, too Quota 103 is a crystallized rightthat is, which grants workers eligible to retire the right to freeze the matured requirement, to exercise their right at a later time, even if the measure is exhausted.

Read also: Increased pensions, social bonuses and smart working: what changes in July

The substantial difference from the previous Quota 100 and Quota 102 instead it is that those who meet the Quota 103 requirements but decide to continue working – and therefore “postpone” their retirement” – will be able ask for the Maroni bonus.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

