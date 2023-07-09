Home » Pensions, with Quota 103 the novelty: here is the bonus
Business

Pensions, with Quota 103 the novelty: here is the bonus

by admin
Pensions, with Quota 103 the novelty: here is the bonus

Pensions, Quota 103 and the Maroni bonus

Quota 103 was introduced this year to do application for early retirement. The beneficiaries will be all those who have matured, by 31 December 2023, 62 years of age (therefore born in 1961) and having reached i 41 years of contributory seniority.

Like the previous rules, too Quota 103 is a crystallized rightthat is, which grants workers eligible to retire the right to freeze the matured requirement, to exercise their right at a later time, even if the measure is exhausted.

Read also: Increased pensions, social bonuses and smart working: what changes in July

The substantial difference from the previous Quota 100 and Quota 102 instead it is that those who meet the Quota 103 requirements but decide to continue working – and therefore “postpone” their retirement” – will be able ask for the Maroni bonus.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Announcement on the suspension of subscription, redemption and other services of the China Universal Consumer Industry Hybrid Securities Investment Fund on holidays in the overseas market in 2022|Consumer Industry|Securities Investment Fund|China Universal_Sina Technology_Sina

You may also like

Retail sales: “Consumption down. Inflation is weighing”

Three new partners: How the “next generation” should...

504 Gateway Time-out: Error Encountered while Retrieving URL

Decisions above citizens’ heads. All the mistakes of...

PRAEVENIRE health talks in Alpbach: pulling together against...

Jeep Wrangler: The SUV That Santa Fe Klan...

Coal Companies Ramp Up Supply to Meet Peak...

VALOR INC. ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO DEFI TECHNOLOGIES...

Belluno, car overwhelms a family: the hypothesis of...

How SWM boss Bieberbach sees the heating law:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy