Pensions, towards the modification of the requirements for the Women’s Option

Major maneuvers on pensions, especially for women, are underway. The trade unions and the Undersecretary of Labor met today at the Ministry of Labour Claudio Durigon. Two dossiers on the table. The first, and the most urgent for the workers’ representatives, concerns the modification of the requirements for access to Female option for early access to retirement after the tightening applied in the manoeuvre. The second is the possibility of early retirement, both for the old-age pension and for the early one in relation to the number of children.

“It was a very positive meeting, we listened to the requests of the trade unions and we are willing to give answers to more disadvantaged categories such as women and young people also in view of the future reform”, commented Durigon.

How the Women’s Option will change

News will arrive faster on Option for women. As the trade unions had said at the end of the meeting, the government has opened up a possible review of the requirements for accessing it. According to what appears to Truth&Business, already tomorrow the executive should give the first answers on the women’s option. The government appears intent on remove the condition of having children in order to access them before the age of 60.

With the budget law, the age to be able to access the women’s option had been raised: from 58 to 60 years and 35 years of contributions by the end of 2022. Only women with one or at least two children, according to the amendments to the budget, they can access it at a discount, at the age of 59 or 58 respectively. To access the Women’s option, in addition to age and contributions, you must also belong to one of these categories: have a civil disability of at least 74%; be a caregiver, with a family member to look after at home for at least six months; or having been fired or an employee of a company in crisis with an open table at the Ministry of Enterprise. To date, only the latter had the right to access the women’s option under the age of 60 (58 years and 35 contributions).

The “child discount” for all women

A hypothesis regarding the overall pension reform also emerged from the meeting. The government indeed he would be considering extending the four months early for each childalready envisaged today by the Dini reform for those who are on full contributions, to all forms of pension for women.

This is a onerous decision for the state coffers: four months in advance would be equivalent to 700 million more spending. The technicians of the two ministries concerned, Lavoro and Mef, are working on the hypothesis to verify its feasibility.

The comments of the trade unions after the meeting on pensions

Per Christian Ferrarifederal secretary of the CGIL, it was an “absolutely interim meeting”, in which “we did not get any answers, starting with the first one we had raised at the first meeting, which was the signal to restore Option Donna”. “Not because we believe that that is a solution – she explained – but because it is the starting point for making a path credible, which puts the donne today at the center of this table in the center”.

The Cisl he appreciated “the fact that the ministry recognizes that Female option as a release in the latest Budget law must be rectified to restore a more balanced measure and we are awaiting a more detailed response that responds to union expectations”. The government “has put something on the table, an initial intention to modify the law they used in the manoeuvre” and “is committed to giving us an answer in the next few hours or days. We will be satisfied when we have answers to our requests. We need to move from declarations to facts”, he commented instead Pierpaolo Bombardieri of Uil.