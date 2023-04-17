People and economy without fire?

The incarnation and the development of humanity are arguably as related to the mastery of fire as to the change of climate bound. In this respect, the farewell to the fossil energy of fire is a civilizational step of mankind. Man-made climate change is also forcing us (like our ancestors) to make technical and social innovations. He requires as Jens Soentgen writes in Merkur,

a project of human-historical dimensions, because a pact that has existed for around a million years is to be dissolved.

One can certainly think of this in terms of a theory of civilization. Just as Norbert Elias was concerned with gaining control over involuntary feelings or passions (anger, anger, fear or shame) in the process of civilization, i.e. “with the connection between sociogenesis and psychogenesis”, fire was concerned with the collective control of a threatening one Natural phenomenon with enormous potential for long-term use. Soentgen refers to the book by Johan Goudsblom “Fire and Civilization”, who describes the domestication of fire as a civilizing process. He puts it this way:

Learning how to control fire was and is a form of civilization. Because humans have tamed fire and made it a part of their own societies, those societies have become more complex and humans themselves have become more civilized.

Civilization in this sense does not only begin with the transition to agriculture in the Neolithic revolution. This already presupposed the control of the fire:

Because this type of agriculture was based on fire management, i.e. on the ability to use fire to free certain areas of their vegetation and make them suitable for farming, namely arable. From the moment human groups used fire, they simultaneously tried to control the spontaneous fire, such as that caused by lightning, and the encroaching fire, which ignited the hut from the hearth. All of this requires discipline and a division of labour.

This already indicates how deeply the control of fire is involved in the development of mankind. I don’t want to go into the exciting historical descriptions of the article in more detail here. You should definitely read this yourself. But let’s get to the present.

The question of how many fires are actually burning worldwide cannot be answered because most fires are hidden, in industrial plants, in engines, gas turbines or even in heating boilers. Nevertheless, the order of magnitude can be statistically determined with astonishing precision, and that over long periods of time. Because wherever forests (or biomass) are burned, where peat, coal, natural gas, oil or waste is burned, carbon dioxide is produced in addition to smoke (particulate matter) and water vapor, both of which quickly disappear from the atmosphere.

The author impressively calls carbon dioxide “the actual, abstract ash of all fires”, with the well-known dramatic consequences for the climate. And so the model of a “climate-neutral” society with a “decarbonized, emission-free economy” is spreading in Western societies. True, this society must break the pact with fire, drastically push back carbon-based combustion processes. However, the article warns against believing that such a society can be set up globally within a few decades through peaceful, socially just transformation. Such ideals Future projections are utopias in scientific garb.

Not so much because

because they imagine a political and social target that is very unlikely to be achieved (in 2021 more than 80 percent of the energy generated worldwide came from combustion processes; almost everything we handle, what we look at is boiled, baked, distilled, melted , from the pages of magazines and books and their printer’s ink to houses, streets, factories, bicycles, electric cars, airplanes, space shuttles and space stations), but above all because it promises a world in which a core evil is to be eliminated all the others also disappear and, moreover, there is no damage to the good that is worth preserving.

The planned phasing out of combustion processes and the growth of renewable energies are causing dramatic conflicts worldwide due to different economic or security policy interests (the Ukraine conflict also has such a background). As can be shown with the example of hydropower, there are also inner-ecological conflicts, e.g. B. between climate protection and biodiversity.

Those who only concern themselves with what is desirable lose the sense of the probable and fail to adjust to it. However, it is likely that global emissions will not fall drastically in the next ten to twenty years, but rather stabilize at the high level that has been reached, despite the simultaneous global expansion of renewable energies. And that means that the 1.5 degree target agreed in Paris will be missed; climate change will continue to unfold.

Let’s just look at the poorest half of the world world population (2010):

.. around three billion people, cooks with plant residues, dung, charcoal – and above all wood. It is an economic and ecological vicious circle: Forests are cleared for firewood, which increases erosion. The rain washes fertile soil from the fields, and the harvests are declining. And it’s getting drier because the regional climate is changing without the forest. Those who cook traditionally also lose valuable working time collecting wood – this also contributes to poverty. In addition, wood fires damage the climate: They cause 17 percent of global CO2 emissions.

This problem of poverty, malnutrition and the deforestation of entire regions cannot be solved as quickly as desired with our energy transition, it will not disappear with our wind turbines and it is certainly not socially fair.

The author therefore comes to what I consider to be a more realistic future scenario:

The ideal of the modern, fireless society will certainly be realized in smaller, isolated zones that outsource their fire requirements. Because in many cities in Europe, the retreat of stoves and food and combustion engines will continue. …… So the fireland map of the future will be flickering and blotchy; on different scales, even globally there will be regions with relatively little fire and regions with extremely high fire levels. Fire-intensive production (e.g. of steel and other metals that are necessary for electromobility, for example) is already being increasingly carried out in East Asia, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

We should therefore prepare ourselves for an inhomogeneous »patchy high fire world«. We have to learn to deal with it and therefore probably also have to learn how to deal with it revise beliefs:

As long as the concept of an imminent global farewell to fire dominates intellectual discourse, the social learning process that could lead to a new, more prudent approach to fire has not even started.

I wouldn’t put it so absolutely. However, I also see that our discourse on the answer to climate change is still far from reality.