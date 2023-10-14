People are fleeing the Gaza Strip – UN demands access for humanitarian aid

The United Nations does not use the term “terrorists” in its statements about Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which the EU and some states have classified as a terrorist organization.

“This is a deliberate choice of words,” said the chief spokeswoman for the UN human rights office, Ravina Shamdasani. “In the context of armed conflict, international humanitarian law does not define the term terrorism. That’s why we talk about armed groups. Armed groups are clearly defined and have an obligation to comply with international humanitarian law.”

