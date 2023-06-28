People – Madonna taken to hospital for ‘serious bacterial infection’

Madonna performing in 2012 Image: AFP

Pop diva Madonna has been taken to the hospital because of a serious illness. Her manager Guy Oseary said on the online platform Instagram on Wednesday that the US singer had developed a “serious bacterial infection” on Saturday and had to be admitted to an intensive care unit. She spent “several days” there.

“Her health is improving but she is still receiving medical treatment,” Oseary said. Where Madonna is currently being cared for – whether in the hospital or at home – he did not say at first.

The 64-year-old is expected to make a full recovery. Until further notice, however, all dates would be put on hold – this also affects the musician’s world tour, which should start on July 15th. A new start date will be announced at a later date.

The first concert of their “Celebration” tour was scheduled for July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. After that, the pop diva would perform in US cities like Detroit, Chicago, Miami and New York. So far, concerts in Europe have been planned for autumn, including in Cologne, Berlin, Paris and London.

Madonna is one of the biggest pop stars of the past decades. Among other things, she has released 14 studio albums and won seven Grammys. She has also appeared in several films as an actress.

