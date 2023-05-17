People – News: Dispute over Lisa Marie Presley’s will and heir settled

The dispute over the legacy of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie, who died in January, has been settled. Her mother’s attorney, Priscilla Presley, said a settlement had been reached with Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough.

The dispute over the legacy of rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie, who died in January, has been settled. Her mother’s attorney, Priscilla Presley, said Tuesday in a Los Angeles court that a settlement had been reached with Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough. “The families are happy,” said attorney Ronson Shamoun, without giving details of the agreement. Keough’s attorney confirmed the settlement.

Elvis Presley’s only daughter, Lisa Marie, died of cardiac arrest on January 12 at the age of 54. Shortly thereafter, Priscilla Presley went to court to have her deletion from her daughter’s will invalidated.

According to court documents, in 2010 Lisa Marie registered her mother as one of the custodians of her immense fortune. In 2016, however, Lisa Marie apparently changed her mind and decreed that in the event of her death, her children Riley and Benjamin Keough would inherit. Benjamin Keough took his own life in 2020 at the age of 27.

Priscilla Presley didn’t discover the will altering until after her daughter’s death, according to her attorney. The now 77-year-old Elvis widow applied to the court for the “alleged supplementary declaration” to be declared invalid. One reason she gave was that she had not been informed of the change while her daughter was alive. There were also technical defects.

Priscilla Presley divorced Elvis Presley in 1973 after six years of marriage. Her 33-year-old granddaughter Riley Keough is an actress and appeared in the end-time action film “Mad Max: Fury Road”.

