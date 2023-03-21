Conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch is set to marry for the fifth time at 92. The multi-billionaire proposed to 66-year-old Ann Lesley Smith on St. Patrick’s Day last week.

Conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch is set to marry for the fifth time at 92. The multi-billionaire proposed to 66-year-old Ann Lesley Smith on St. Patrick’s Day last week, he told the New York Post, a US tabloid he owns, on Monday. “I was very nervous. I was very scared of falling in love again – but I knew it would be my last time. It should be anyway. I’m happy.”

According to the New York Post, the controversial media entrepreneur met former police chaplain Smith in September at his Moraga winery in California. Murdoch’s divorce from his fourth wife, former model Jerry Hall, was only officially finalized in August.

Murdoch and Smith, widow of country music artist and entrepreneur Chester Smith, who died in 2008, plan to get married in the summer. They want to live between the USA and Great Britain in the future. “We both look forward to spending the second half of our lives together,” Murdoch told the New York Post.

Australian-born Murdoch, a US citizen since 1985, is one of the most powerful media entrepreneurs in the world. Among other things, he owns the conservative news channel Fox News and the newspaper “Wall Street Journal” in the USA and in Great Britain the tabloid “Sun” and the newspaper “The Times”.

Murdoch was first married to flight attendant Patricia Booker, then to reporter Anna Torv, then to entrepreneur Wendi Deng, and finally to Jerry Hall, who is best known for her past relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. Murdoch has six children.

Recently, revelations about Murdoch’s assessment of former US President Donald Trump made headlines. According to court documents, Murdoch considered Trump’s post-election false claims of alleged voter fraud to be nonsensical – while Fox News provided a large platform for the allegations.

