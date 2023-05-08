Home » People – News: Zuckerberg wins gold and silver in first Jiu-Jitsu competition
38-year-old tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg told an interviewer in 2022 that he began studying martial arts during the coronavirus pandemicn Image: AFP

Facebook founder Zuckerberg took part in a jiu-jitsu competition for the first time this weekend and brought home two medals. He won silver and gold at the competition near his Meta headquarters in Silicon Valley.

“Went to my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals for the guerrilla jiu-jitsu team,” Zuckerberg explained. Last year, the 38-year-old billionaire said in an interview that he started doing martial arts during the corona pandemic. The “original” nature of this sport gave him more energy – also to tackle professional challenges.

