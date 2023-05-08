People – News: Zuckerberg wins gold and silver in first Jiu-Jitsu competition

Facebook founder Zuckerberg took part in a jiu-jitsu competition for the first time this weekend and brought home two medals. He won silver and gold at the competition near his Meta headquarters in Silicon Valley.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg competed in a jiu-jitsu competition for the first time this weekend and brought home two medals. In the competition at a school near his Meta headquarters in California’s Silicon Valley, he won silver and gold, as Zuckerberg announced on the online networks Facebook and Instagram.

“Went to my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals for the guerrilla jiu-jitsu team,” Zuckerberg explained. Last year, the 38-year-old billionaire said in an interview that he started doing martial arts during the corona pandemic. The “original” nature of this sport gave him more energy – also to tackle professional challenges.

HOME PAGE