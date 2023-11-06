People’s Bank of China Implements Net Withdrawals from Open Market Operations, Signaling Shrinking Liquidity

Title: People’s Bank of China Implements Net Withdrawal of Liquidity in Open Market Operations

Date: November 6, 2021

Reporter Chen Jiayi

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has announced a net withdrawal of 640 billion yuan from the open market, marking the largest single-day net withdrawal of liquidity this year. The move comes as the central bank aims to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system following a period of large-scale investment and liquidity injection in October.

In order to protect the stability of funds across the month, the central bank had injected a significant amount of liquidity through open market operations. From October 30 to 31, the PBOC conducted a total of 1.27 trillion yuan in reverse repurchase operations, resulting in an open market reverse repurchase balance of 2.69 trillion yuan.

However, as November began, the central bank gradually reduced the scale of its open market operations. From November 1 to 6, the operations amounted to 391 billion yuan, 194 billion yuan, 43 billion yuan, and 18 billion yuan respectively.

The decrease in open market operations is attributed to market interest rates dropping significantly at the beginning of the month, resulting in looser market funds. The PBOC opted to rationally recover excess short-term liquidity to stabilize funds and maintain market liquidity at a reasonable and sufficient level.

As the cross-month factors subside, funding margins have loosened. On November 6, the overnight pledged repo rate DR001 in the inter-bank market fell by 4.22 basis points to 1.5806%. The weighted average of the 7-day repo rate DR007 rose to 1.7691%, but remained below the policy interest rate.

Analysts believe that while the issuance of government bonds in November may still pose certain disturbances to the funding side, the overall tone of neutral to lenient monetary policy has not changed. The funding situation is expected to be in a “tight balance” state.

According to projections by the Fixed Income Department of CITIC Securities, the net financing scale of government bonds in November is estimated to be around 1.11 trillion yuan. While this eases the supply pressure from the previous month, it still remains at a high level for the year. The funding level may experience temporal disturbances due to fiscal payment factors.

Market participants anticipate the use of both monetary and fiscal easing measures. The Central Financial Work Conference emphasized the need to maintain a stable monetary policy while implementing cross-cyclical and countercyclical adjustments. The PBOC is expected to continue its efforts to protect liquidity and ensure the smooth operation of funds.

Ming Ming, chief economist of CITIC Securities, suggested that monetary policy adjustments may still be necessary, particularly through peak cutting and valley filling methods. Additionally, there is a high probability of the required reserve ratio being lowered or the Medium-Term Lending Facility (MLF) being renewed within the year.

While the possibility of further comprehensive required reserve ratio (RRR) cuts exists, the central bank has a range of tools to stabilize funding. The decision will depend on the pace and trend of macroeconomic recovery and banks’ demand for long-term liquidity.

In conclusion, the People’s Bank of China‘s net withdrawal of liquidity in open market operations reflects the central bank’s ongoing efforts to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity levels in the banking system. The funding situation is expected to remain in a “tight balance” state as monetary and fiscal easing measures are employed.