Per Vision: Apple will sell far fewer units than planned

Vision Pro is the latest Apple product. Apple

According to a forecast by the Financial Times, Apple will sell far fewer units of its $3,500 Vision Pro than planned.

The Financial Times reports that the new headset is struggling with production problems in China.

The problems could result in Apple selling less than half of the units it hopes for in 2024.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

a report According to the “Financial Times” (“FT”), Apple is forced to update the production forecasts for die Vision Pro due to difficulties in the supply chain and technical problems.

The iPhone maker had planned to start selling the $3,500 (3,200 euro) mixed reality headset in early 2024 and wanted to ship a million units next year. But the complexity of the design and production issues in China mean it could meet less than half of that goal, according to the FT.

Luxshare, the Chinese manufacturer responsible for assembling the headset, is preparing to produce fewer than 400,000 units in 2024, the FT reports, citing people close to Apple and the Shenzhen-based company.

The report also says other Chinese suppliers working on Vision Pro components will only be asked for supplies to meet demand for 130,000 to 150,000 units next year. plans for one cheaper Version des Headsets are at least two years away.

read too

The fund manager for a $179 billion money manager names six stocks for a volatile market environment

Some of the technical issues related to the OLED-Displays des Headsets, which should exceed the resolution of other available displays. The “FT” reports that Apple was dissatisfied with the production of the screens.

The revised sales forecast and manufacturing woes come just weeks after Apple announced on Friday a Market capitalization of three trillion dollars (2.75 billion euros) that the headset presented at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

The headset, which had been in development for seven years, was called Apple’s most important product launch since the iPhone touted, with CEO Tim Cook betting the company’s future lies in immersive experiences, which it calls “spatial computing.”

The emerging ones Problems around the Vision Pro however, illustrate the challenges Cook faces in launching a hardware category that surpasses the iPhone, as well as the greater challenges tech companies face in building their versions of the metaverse.

Apple and Luxshare did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request, which was made outside of normal business hours.

Read the original article in English here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

