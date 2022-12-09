Yuexiu Real Estate achieved 83% of its annual sales target with cumulative contracted sales of RMB 102.9 billion in the first 11 months

On December 8, Yuexiu Real Estate Co., Ltd. released unaudited sales and November land acquisition data as of November 30, 2022.

According to Guandian New Media, in November 2022, Yuexiu Real Estate’s contracted sales (together with the contracted sales of joint venture projects) amounted to approximately 11.828 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of approximately 11%, and the contracted sales area was approximately 334,800 square meters, a year-on-year down about 26%.

From January to November 2022, the accumulated contracted sales of Yuexiu Properties (together with the contracted sales of joint venture projects) amounted to approximately 102.94 billion yuan, an increase of approximately 8% year-on-year, and the cumulative contracted sales area was approximately 3.50 million square meters, an increase of approximately 1% year-on-year. %. The cumulative contracted sales amount accounts for about 83% of the 2022 contracted sales target of 123.5 billion yuan.

In November 2022, Yuexiu Real Estate acquired two adjacent residential land plots in the Feixi section of Hefei City through cooperation, with equity ratios of 32.88% and total construction areas of 215,400 square meters and 164,200 square meters respectively, representing the company’s equity The considerations are 498 million yuan and 382 million yuan respectively.

In November 2022, Yuexiu Real Estate acquired a 46.55% actual interest in a plot of land in Hangzhou through cooperation. The land is located in Qianjiang Century City, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, with a total construction area of ​​about 74,500 square meters, and the planned use is residential land; the land price representing the company’s actual rights and interests is about 725 million yuan.

Zhongjun Group’s contract sales in November reached 4.203 billion yuan, and the sales amount during the year reached 54.4 billion yuan

On December 8, Zhongjun Group Holdings Co., Ltd. released the operating data for November 2022.

Guandian New Media learned that in November 2022, the group will realize a contracted sales amount of approximately 4.203 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 44%; a contracted sales area of ​​346,100 square meters, a year-on-year decrease of 32%. The average sales price in November was 12,144 yuan/square meter.

From January to November 2022, the group achieved a contracted sales amount of approximately 54.442 billion yuan, and a cumulative contracted sales area of ​​4.4427 million square meters, a year-on-year decrease of 44% and 34% respectively. The average sales price in the first 11 months of 2022 will be 12,254 yuan/square meter.

The total contracted sales of Powerlong Real Estate in the first 11 months is about 37.93 billion yuan

On December 8, Powerlong Real Estate released unaudited operating data for November 2022.

In November 2022, Powerlong Real Estate’s contracted sales (together with the contracted sales of jointly controlled entities and associated companies) and contracted sales area were approximately RMB 3.245 billion and 219,735 square meters, respectively.

For the eleven months ended November 30, 2022, the total contracted sales of Powerlong Real Estate (together with the contracted sales of jointly controlled entities and associated companies) and the total contracted sales area were approximately RMB 37.932 billion and 2,529,139 square meters, respectively, Respectively year-on-year decrease of 59.27% ​​and 56.85%.

Zhenro Real Estate’s accumulated contracted sales amount from January to November is about 30.883 billion yuan

On December 8, Zhenro Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. announced that it will disclose sales data for November 2022.

Viewpoint New Media understands that in November alone, the contracted sales amount of Zhenro Real Estate was about 1.724 billion yuan, the contracted sales floor area was about 107,600 square meters, and the average selling price was about 16,000 yuan per square meter.

In the first 11 months, the cumulative contracted sales amount of Zhenro Properties was about 30.883 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of about 77.2%. The contracted sales floor area was about 1.9295 million square meters, and the contracted average selling price was about 16,000 yuan per square meter.

Hopson Chuangzhan’s 11-month total contracted sales amounted to 28.113 billion and the average price was 23,500 yuan/square meter

On December 8, Hopson Chuangzhan Group Co., Ltd. announced that for the 11 months ended November 30, 2022, the total contracted sales amount was approximately 28.113 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of approximately 27.73% from approximately 38.898 billion yuan in the same period in 2021.

Among them, the contract sales of Hopson Chuangzhan Property were about 26.121 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of about 29.56% from about 37.082 billion yuan in the same period of 2021;

According to Guandian New Media, for the 11 months ended November 30, 2022, the contracted sales area of ​​Hopson Chuangzhan was approximately 1,112,096 square meters, and the average sales price of property contracted sales was 23,488 yuan per square meter.