“Steer right to turn left.” Although Lightning McQueen was also dubious about this driving technique recommended by his mentor Hudson Hornet, a quote taken from the animated film Cars, we find ourselves following the same advice while we are behind the wheel of Lamborghini Urus Performante, the new high-performance version of the super suv. of Sant’Agata on the dirt track of Vallelunga. Because before revealing the result obtained between the curbs of the Lazio track, driving across land anticipates the great work done by the technicians of Sant’Agata Bolognese.

Despite the close relationship with the Audi RS Q8 or Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, starting from the platform used and the V8 biturbo engine, the Urus Performante is played in a different championship. The Sant’Agata technicians managed to reduce the weight by almost 50 kg, reaching just over 21 quintals in running order, improve the aerodynamic load by 38% and above all raise the bar of driving dynamics (already very high) compared to the Urus launched in 2018. How did they do it? In addition to bringing the power to 666 horsepower, fitting new steel springs, installing a long list of components in carbon and light materials, introducing a torque vectoring capable of putting it sideways on the ground, realizing specific calibration of the Torsen center differential, the Urus Performante adds the Rally mode among those present on the manettino christened Tamburo. And right after having selected it, we begin the first test on the Vallelunga offroad route, having fun like children at the funfair while we “cross” over 5 meters of SUV. The performances highlighted on the dirt road make us regret the cancellation of the Urus STX project (with its single-brand championship with asphalt and dirt races) but confirm the versatility of the Emilian novelty.

But now it’s time to get on the track, behind the wheel of an Urus Performante equipped with specially developed Pirelli Trofeo R semislick tires. And here begins a real inner challenge; on the one hand, the brain reminds you to be behind the wheel of an SUV over 5 meters long and two meters wide, but on the other hand, the whole body receives completely different sensations as we travel along the Curvone at a speed suited to a super sports car. The added value of the Performante is that it has become even sharper and more precise than the first generation of Urus, showing precision in maintaining trajectories and questioning many principles of physics. In tight curves it happens more than once to raise the inner rear wheel, as if we were behind the wheel of a one-ton coupe and not a mega SUV with a trunk of over 600 liters.

Promotion with full marks also for the carbon-ceramic braking system, a valid ally for detaching at the last meter and with high reliability during the whole day on the track, and for the automatic gearbox capable of changing character according to the driving mode. We would not have minded, also by virtue of the presence of the new Akrapovich exhaust, a rev limiter that did not cut to 6,800 but still let the V8 scream under the new carbon hood.

The price of all this? It starts from around 263 thousand euros but easily exceeds 300 thousand euros by fishing in the rich offer of accessories.