Listen to the audio version of the article

Nothing done to the Ministry of Labor for the renewal of the redundancy fund at Pernigotti. The table was updated on August 31, with the hope, expressed by the unions, that at that point there are the conditions to extend the cig expired on June 30 last. The signing of the purchase agreement which provides for the definitive transfer of Pernigotti to the JP Morgan Group should arrive on 10 August. The next step, therefore, should be the one that puts an end to the long industrial history of the historic chocolate brand, controlled by the Turkish Toksoz family.

The terms of the agreement, as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, have already been defined in the preliminary contract signed on 13 July last. In essence, the takeover of Jp Morgan from the Toksoz is envisaged, with a 100% transfer of ownership, an agreement in any case subject to the granting, by the Ministry of Labor, of the extension to the extraordinary layoff, to support the relaunch of production activities in the factory. of Novi Ligure.

In recent weeks, the potential investor has carried out its due diligence on the company, a necessary condition for signing the contract for the completion of the agreement which, according to what appears, provides for the payment of the share to take over the company by 30 September.

In recent weeks, the trade unions were informed of the commitment by the JP Morgan Group to keep all the jobs of the employees of the Novi Ligure factory, with the aim of restarting production, relaunching the Pernogotti brand and returning to the shelves of the Grande distribution.

At present, therefore, it seems that all the protagonists are doing their part, including the ownership, which would be decided to definitively sell Pernigotti to an investor who would do with the Piedmontese company an operation similar to that made with Walcor, a few months ago. . The last step to write “a happy industrial ending” to the story of Pernigotti will be the signing of the contract, by 10 August. The extension to the layoffs, at that point, should be almost taken for granted.