The closing with Jp Morgan is postponed to next 20 October, to verify some preparatory formalities for the closing of the Deal, including the acquisition of the extraordinary redundancy fund decree. But in the meantime, the Pernigotti factory in Novi Ligure, in Piedmont, has restarted with production, just under two weeks ago. In the historic chocolate factory in the province of Alessandria we are working at full capacity, the workers have returned and from next week we should move to the double shift in order to be able to process orders and orders for the Christmas campaign in progress, in collaboration with Walcor. Lombard company acquired by the American group a few months ago.

The trade unions, which have followed the industrial affair of Pernigotti since 2018, when the will to close the Novi Ligure plant was announced, welcomed the news of the resumption of production in the factory. «We have followed the workers in recent months and now we are finally registering the resumption of activities in the production center – underlines Raffaele Benedetto, of Flai Cgil -. We now await the closing of the acquisition of Pernigotti in order to be able to open with the owners the discussion on the industrial relaunch of the production center and the expansion of production, starting with the Pernigotti brand spreads, produced up to now, with the old owners, in Turkey”.

The industrial plan

The industrial plan for the relaunch of the historic chocolate brand presented in recent weeks to the Ministry of Economic Development by Jp Morgan Asset Management and Walcor, provides for investments of 3.2 million intended, among other things, for the modernization of production lines in the Novi Ligure factory and the marketing and advertising plan that the new owner, which takes over from the Turks of Toksoz, wants to support to relaunch the brand in large-scale distribution and consumers. Black on white also the production volumes estimated so far, one million and 600 thousand tons in 2023 to reach 2.9 million tons in the following periods.

The goal is to reach 20-25 million in revenues over a period of 12-24 months, guaranteeing full employment, when fully operational, for the employees. The extraordinary redundancy fund currently being granted by the Ministry of Labor is functional to relaunching the company and supporting employment, pending restructuring. For now, production has started on the machines still present in the factory, in a second phase further interventions will be needed to strengthen production.

In recent weeks, the forty or so employees of Pernigotti are working on the production of nougat for the next Christmas season. In fact, the declared objective of the new owner was precisely to guarantee the Christmas campaign for Pernigotti, therefore the return of the products on the shelves of large-scale distribution already in the coming weeks, thanks to an exclusive distribution agreement defined with Walcor itself. In the next few days, the production of the other core products under the Pernigotti brand will also be made.