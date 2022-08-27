Listen to the audio version of the article

The long-awaited signature has arrived and closes the long industrial history of Pernigotti, the historic Italian chocolate brand that has been in the balance for over two years. Jp Morgan Asset Management – Global Special Situations Group through the fund under management Lynstone has signed a definitive sale agreement with the ownership of the company controlled by the Toksoz Group.

The agreement provides for the sale of the entire share package and real estate assets (the Novi Ligure plant). And it aims for the immediate reopening of the Piedmontese chocolate factory, in view of the next Christmas season. The closing is expected by 30 September, as emerged in recent weeks, and is substantially subject to two conditions: the ok by the Prime Minister according to the Golden Power regulations and the renewal of the extraordinary redundancy fund for the 56 employees by the Ministry of Labor, procedure to be examined in the next meeting already scheduled for next week, August 30th.

The Pernigotti dispute begins in the autumn of 2018 after the announcement by the property that it wants to close the Novi Ligure factory. There have been several steps since then. At first the company sold the ice cream branch, then undertook to relaunch the Piedmontese site to arrive in the last few months in the search for industrial partners. With the signing of the purchase contract, Jp Morgan strengthens the industrial project which aims to create an Italian center of excellence in chocolate, thanks to the relaunch operation signed by the American group of the subsidiary Walcor – another important Italian company in the sector, to Cremona – which is now joined by the acquisition of Pernigotti. The two brands are complementary if you look at the range of products and have a historical industrial collaboration behind them, as well as different synergies that can be put in place.

This is an agreement that represents a “happy ending” for a complex affair, for several reasons. First of all because it ensures that one of the longest-lived brands in the world of chocolate remains in Italy, in existence since 1860, then because it provides for the reopening and relaunch of the industrial site in Novi Ligure, maintaining the link between territory and product. The Turks from Toksoz also “win”, obtaining a price – on which the maximum reserve remains – which represents a recognition, at least partial, of the financial commitment of recent years.

The industrial plan for the Novi Ligure factory and for the Pernigotti brand is being evaluated by the Ministry of Economic Development. On how much the new owner will decide to invest, therefore, in the future we will know something more in the coming weeks. What is certain is that in this first phase Walcor will be the commercial “towing” for the iconic products of the Pernigotti brand – hazelnut, white nougat, gianduiotti and cremini – thanks to an exclusive distribution and marketing agreement that will shortly the return of the Pernigotti brand to large-scale distribution.