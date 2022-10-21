Home Business Pernod Ricard: turnover above expectations. Quarterly growth expected also for Campari (analysts)
Business

Pernod Ricard reported today the turnover (July-September) above expectations, at 3,308 million against 3,190 million of the consensus, up 11% on an annual basis thanks to all three regions, America, Asia and Europe.

The read across for Campari, Equita argues, is mainly on Europe and the US, albeit with a different product mix (given the strong exposure to aperitifs specific to Campari at 30% of turnover) and delivery dynamics that are not necessarily aligned. Even for Campari, however, the analysts of the SIM are expecting a third quarter that is still quite strong, with turnover at + 16% organic still supported by the strong demand in the on-trade sector, in particular for aperitifs, and by the full impact of the price increases started in second quarter. In terms of EBIT, experts estimate organic + 15% YoY (+ 48% on pre-covid), slightly worsening from +50 bps in the second quarter. The results of Campari are however expected on 27 October.

