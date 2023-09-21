Perotti, the Knight of superyachts: “The sustainable boat is also an ethical challenge”

Massimo Perotti, president and CEO of Sanlorenzo (who will be a guest of the “Incontri in Blu” today at the Genoa Boat Show, the event promoted by the Galata Museo del Mare, in the VIP lounge of the Nouvel pavilion at 7 pm), the second largest producer of superyachts, 740 million euros in revenues in 2022 and the prospect of rising to 830-850 in 2023, removes the shadows of a slowdown in the nautical sector. And he talks about sustainability, with the pride of being a pioneer in the world in the race to create a green boat, which is not “just a market value, but also a moral and ethical one”.

How did it go at the Cannes Yachting Festival?

«We arrived at Cannes a little fearful after reading about rates, inflation and war for the whole month of August. After 2 very good years post Covid, there was a fear of stasis. But, at least for us, no: we went beyond our wildest expectations.”

Yet, there is talk of a slowdown in the sector.

«It depends on the boat. I have spoken to engine manufacturers, who confirm that there is a bit of a crisis in boats under 12-14 metres, with outboards. And that there are lights and shadows between 12-14 and 20 meters. But it is also physiological to expect a normalization after the boom.”

Not for Sanlorenzo: why?

«Because 90% of our production of 75 boats per year is over 24 metres. And I also include Bluegame, our other brand, which makes smaller but niche boats. The stop due to fears about interest rates and the expectation of a possible economic stagnation affects the range of boats from 500 thousand / 1 million euros the most. Ours have an average cost of 10 million, ranging from 5 to 70 million. It is a group that is less subject to certain economic mechanisms. And in particular for Sanlorenzo which has a market of sophisticated customers, who come to us after having had other boats”.

Who did you sell to in Cannes?

«Less than the Americans, a bit of South America has returned, in particular the Mexicans who had disappeared for a few years. There is a positive signal from the Eastern European world, from Serbia to Bulgaria. The Russians? They didn’t come to us, but I heard that they came back to other stands: they had disappeared for two years.”

It announced an order book of 1.4 billion. How long do deliveries take?

«Up to boats of 30 meters in length not before the end of 2024, from 30 to 40 meters after the end of 2025, above 40 meters we have a delivery in 2026 and then we’ll talk about it again in 2027».

What do you expect from Genoa?

«Which confirms the Cannes trend. We are confident, because the Genoese Show is gaining ground more and more, a little better every year. Then, already at this edition, customers will understand that with the new Waterfront there will be a future expansion of the event, while the Cannes one is increasingly clogged. Genoa has more space and has the advantage of the best dates: the summer holidays have extended to September, Cannes arrives too early. And then Genoa remains a beautiful tradition. How to go skiing at Christmas and New Year. Sanlorenzo, moreover, has 65% of customers in Europe, half between Italy, France and Greece: Genoa is close for them.”

You are a pioneer of new fuels, you are designing the 50 knot hydrogen tender for the 2024 America’s Cup teams. Who will win this challenge?

«All nautical, I hope. Because in addition to the market, there is also a moral and ethical value in what we do. The world is going in one direction, our industry must be able to respond to society and say that we are working on more sustainable boats. It will take time, but we have started.”

Sanlorenzo before others?

“Yes. In 2021 we signed the first exclusive contract with Siemens Energy for hydrogen fuel cells powered by green methanol (in summary: you fill up with methanol, transform the latter into hydrogen with the reformer, which powers the fuel cell, which generates electricity, ed.). There are only two companies in the world that make them, Siemens Energy and Germany’s Freudenberg, which works with Lürssen. We will have the first 50 meters with hydrogen fuel cell for spring 2024, then a 98 meters from the Dutch Feadship will come in 2025 and a 130 meters from Lürssen in 2026. The end. Then the exclusives will expire and everyone will be able to have these systems.”

Why do you think you’re right about methanol and hydrogen?

«At this moment we know that the future of the combustion engine is sealed. Technology gives us various solutions, for now we look at all of them, we equip ourselves for the transitional phase with hybrid solutions, to perhaps arrive at a single solution in the future, which will be declared successful by the widespread distribution of the product used to make it work. We bet that it will be green methanol for ships and hydrogen for boats. Why? The giants such as Mærsk and MSC, which pave the way for the future of shipping, as the major car brands do for electric vehicles, have chosen green methanol. We look at what they do, because their choices will guarantee distribution. First in the large ports for ships, then also in the small Greek island for boats. It will get there maybe in 2040, when I will be 80 and retired, but it will get there.”