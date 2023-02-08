Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-02-08 15:05:00 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

According to combing: At present, listed companies related to perovskite batteries include: Tuorixinneng, Aolian Electronics, Microconductor Nano, Vogel Optoelectronics, Han’s Laser, Baoxin Technology, JinkoSolar, Risen Energy, Jingshan Light Machinery wait. How big are these companies in the business involving perovskite cells? Is there performance contribution? Is there any plan for further investment in perovskite batteries in the future? What do they think about the prospects of perovskite batteries? With these questions in mind, the reporter this morning, as an investor, called these companies separately. As of press time, a total of six companies have responded. Come see the report.

Perovskite batteries have attracted attention and listed companies are actively seizing the commanding heights of technology