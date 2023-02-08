Home Business Perovskite batteries have attracted attention and listed companies are actively seizing the commanding heights of technology
Business

Perovskite batteries have attracted attention and listed companies are actively seizing the commanding heights of technology

by admin
Perovskite batteries have attracted attention and listed companies are actively seizing the commanding heights of technology

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-02-08 15:05:00

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

According to combing: At present, listed companies related to perovskite batteries include: Tuorixinneng, Aolian Electronics, Microconductor Nano, Vogel Optoelectronics, Han’s Laser, Baoxin Technology, JinkoSolar, Risen Energy, Jingshan Light Machinery wait. How big are these companies in the business involving perovskite cells? Is there performance contribution? Is there any plan for further investment in perovskite batteries in the future? What do they think about the prospects of perovskite batteries? With these questions in mind, the reporter this morning, as an investor, called these companies separately. As of press time, a total of six companies have responded. Come see the report.

Perovskite batteries have attracted attention and listed companies are actively seizing the commanding heights of technology

According to combing: At present, listed companies related to perovskite batteries include: Tuorixinneng, Aolian Electronics, Microconductor Nano, Vogel Optoelectronics, Han’s Laser, Baoxin Technology, JinkoSolar, Risen Energy, Jingshan Light Machinery wait. How big are these companies in the business involving perovskite cells? Is there performance contribution? Is there any plan for further investment in perovskite batteries in the future? What do they think about the prospects of perovskite batteries? With these questions in mind, the reporter this morning, as an investor, called these companies separately. As of press time, a total of six companies have responded. Come see the report.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Policies make hydrogen fuel cells welcome development opportunities

You may also like

Tx Logistik (FS) increases the number of trains...

Powell Prepares for ‘Protracted War’ Against Inflation as...

Fruit and vegetables, war and price increases have...

Ita, the government suspends mediation on wages. “Company...

Resolution 33 of 01/02/2023 – Opinion for modification...

Bertone (Acqua Sant’Anna): Ready to expand in America

He Xiaobing: At the moment of golden decision,...

Government, reshuffle after the elections. Two ministers risk...

Credem shines in the EU ranking: it is...

BTP Italia March 2023 indexed to Inflation: Should...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy