Perrino guest at Coffee Break on La7 presents “La Piazza” by Affari

The director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino guest at “Coffee Break” (La7)

There is less and less to The squarethe political festival created by the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino which will be staged at Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi) from 26 to 28 August (read the complete program here). In view of the event, Perrino will be a guest Monday 7th August all 9.30 a.m. Coffee Breakthe morning space of La7 for in-depth analysis and current events conducted by Andrea Pancani and broadcast from Monday to Saturday, to present the details of this latest edition. Now in its “sixth time”, the “Piazza” di Affari confirms itself as a event of reference for the political debate of the country.

READ ALSO: “La Piazza” 2023, director Perrino’s press conference: VIDEO

