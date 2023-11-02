Home » Persistence Pays Off: Man Born in 1995 Laid Off and Compensated 169,000 Yuan after 17-month Battle
Persistence Pays Off: Man Born in 1995 Laid Off and Compensated 169,000 Yuan after 17-month Battle

Title: Persisting for Justice: 26-year-old Man Receives 169,000 Yuan Compensation After 17-month Battle Against Layoff

Shenyang, Liaoning – In a determined fight for justice, Mr. Wu, a 26-year-old employee who was unexpectedly laid off from his company, persevered for 17 months and successfully achieved labor arbitration, resulting in a compensation of 169,000 yuan, according to the recent report from Qingchen Video cited by the Farmer Channel.

Facing sudden unemployment, Mr. Wu refused to be defeated and believed in the presence of justice throughout his battle. The tedious process of fighting for his rights did not discourage him from seeking the compensation he rightfully deserved.

The Jixi Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau sheds light on the three types of economic compensations for corporate layoffs. These include economic compensation for large-scale corporate layoffs, economic compensation for individual corporate layoffs, and economic compensation for corporate employee layoffs through consensus. Whenever a company proceeds with significant or individual layoffs, the employer is obligated to notify the employees one month in advance. The amount of economic compensation is determined by the employee’s total working years and average monthly salary, negotiated between the employer and the employee.

According to Article 47 of the Labor Contract Law, workers are entitled to economic compensation based on their years of service within the organization. The compensation pertains to one month’s salary for every full year worked, with any period exceeding six months and under a year being counted as a full year. For periods less than six months, a worker is entitled to half a month’s salary as economic compensation.

If the monthly salary of an employee is three times higher than the average monthly salary of employees in the region, determined by the people’s government of the municipality or districted city where the employer operates, the economic compensation paid to the employee would be three times the average monthly salary of employees. However, the maximum number of years for which financial compensation is provided is capped at twelve years. Here, the monthly salary refers to the average salary earned by the employee in the twelve months prior to the termination of their labor contract.

In a separate release from Hubei, further insights were provided on the matter.

With persistence and determination, Mr. Wu successfully navigated his way through the bureaucratic maze to secure the compensation he rightfully deserved. His unwavering belief in justice has proven that individuals can triumph over adversity, even in the face of corporate negligence.

