Personal income tax, hypothesis 3 rates already in 2024. “But it will depend on resources”

The Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurice Leo, declared that the ministry is working “to arrive at three brackets e three rates personal income tax already in 2024″. Leo during theaudition on the tax reform in the Finance Commissions of the Chamber and Senate he specified that the details of the interventions will depend “on the resources that will be available, which will be recovered during this year and on those that will be foreseen in the next budget law”.

In the tax reform that the government is working on “we will also intervene on the real estate income. We plan to introduce the dry coupon also for the properties non-residential, for commercial properties,” explained the deputy minister. “Simple and accessible rules, to improve a system that is fragmented today. we will fight thetax evasion using databases and IT tools,” he added. The reform, added Leo, will make it possible to “handle taxes at 360 degrees”, intervening on the system for natural persons, businesses, self-employed.

“I think that especially as regards the hypothesis of non-payment that today i taxpayers are affected by one sanction important where there is the so-called escape out of necessity” declared the minister. “Therefore – he added – it being understood that it will be necessary to apply relevant sanctions in the case of omitted declaration, of flourish and so on, I think that where the taxpayer has declared the tax, then he has paid the employees, the suppliers and perhaps has a credit towards the PA, they can be applied administrative sanctions but not those penalties”. “However, in order to avoid controversy, we must entrust that case to the sensitivity of Parliament”, he said.

As regards the lack of revenue from the extra profits from the large energy companies compared to forecasts, Minister Leo admitted that there is “some concern”. There is a difference of about 8 billion and this creates some concern. Let’s see if and how this should be covered”. (Ticker)