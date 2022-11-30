With the implementation of personal pensions, 36 leading cities or regions can establish personal pension accounts through the national unified online service portal or commercial banks. Qualified people in the leading cities can voluntarily participate in the personal pension business and purchase financial products such as savings deposits, wealth management products, commercial pension insurance, and public funds that meet the regulations. 129 products from 40 fund companies were shortlisted for the pension product pool.

In this regard, some netizens said that they are currently studying personal pensions. There is a lot of momentum for banks to rob people to open accounts, and there are many people who pay attention to it. I will briefly say a few words about my understanding. I can’t fully understand this policy from the top-level design to the minutiae of the product.

There are several outstanding contradictions:

One is the original intention to become the third pillar of pension for more ordinary people, but in fact it cannot be achieved. The 3% tax deferment policy is not attractive to people who pay 3% or even no tax. The coverage will not exceed 100 million people at full count.

The same goes for the tax deferral policy, which is more friendly to people with higher incomes and saves more, which is strange no matter how you think about it.

The second is the contradiction between ultra-long-term investment and the lack of rich products currently provided. Personal pension accounts are used for retirement purposes. Isn’t long-term investment claiming that rights and interests are king? At present, the products with the highest risk level are the first batch of pension target funds included in the list, and they are still mainly low-to-medium risk. Of course, this matter can’t be rushed, and the follow-up will be gradually enriched. Students who feel that the product is not enough can wait.

The third is the team quality of pension target funds. The reports we see now are full of singing and dancing, lively and lively. It seems that the organization takes it seriously. But in fact, if you know more about it, you will find that it is not the case.

Although it can’t be called crooked melon cracking dates, it can’t be called an elite soldier in the public offering. Pension target fund managers and fund managers in charge of social security are not in the same order of magnitude at all.

Today I read a few quarterly reports, and I understand more and more what a senior fund manager said, “Some companies can just send some people who have done quantification and fund evaluation for several years to manage pension target funds.” It’s not about discriminatory quantification and fund evaluation. The focus is on “a few years”. The qualifications are too shallow. This year’s retracement is not too exaggerated.

Moreover, some fund managers not only have poor performance, but are also full of the arrogance of fund managers with ordinary products. The quarterly report was reluctant to write a few more words, and some wrote blindly with their eyes open. What is the difference between such a pension target fund manager and an ordinary fund manager if he can’t even be a good company?

do not ask meworth to buyWho, I haven’t finished my research yet, so I dare not draw conclusions. I can only say that most of them are not worth it.

Editor in charge: Shi Xiuzhen SF183