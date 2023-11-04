Personalized advertising – Paying for no advertising: Meta introduces a payment model – News

Contents

Advertising on social media gets on the nerves of many people. Are you willing to pay for advertising freedom?

Buy your way out of advertising: The Facebook group Meta earns billions from personalized advertising. Now users can buy their way out of this advertising. Meta now offers a paid subscription for ad-free use for Facebook and Instagram in the EU, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

What belongs to Meta?

Meta Platforms, Inc. is an American Internet company that owns the social networks Facebook, Instagram and Threads, the instant messaging apps WhatsApp and Messenger, and the virtual reality device brand Meta Quest.

Price of ad-free use: A desktop subscription will cost $10 a month and a smartphone subscription will cost $13 a month. Anyone who wants to use both Facebook and Instagram ad-free will have to pay an additional $6 after a transition period from March 1, 2024. Jürg Tschirren, SRF digital editor, assumes that the amounts in francs will be approximately the same. A smartphone subscription costs more because Meta passes on its commission payments to app store operators, i.e. Apple and Google, to the end customers.

I don’t think many people will take up this offer because it is relatively expensive.

Legal basis: With this new offer, Meta is based on a ruling by the European Court of Justice, which found that it is unlawful for Meta to collect data on its platforms without the consent of users and then use it for personalized advertising. This judgment also states that there must be an alternative to the advertisements, if necessary for a reasonable fee.

Legend: Meta is the parent company of large social media channels. Keystone/Christoph Dernbach

Potential users: “I don’t think many people will take up this offer because it will be relatively expensive,” says SRF digital editor Tschirren. He suspects that the ad-free use of Facebook and Instagram is not worth much to many people, especially since you can always use the services for free. In addition, advertising on YouTube, for example, is perceived as much more disruptive than on Facebook.

Popularity of personalized advertising: Personalized Advertising on social media is unpopular either way. Tschirren illustrates this with an example: Apple gave users of iPhones and iPads the choice of whether Facebook could continue to collect data about them on their devices in order to tailor advertising to them. The result: 96 percent of those surveyed rejected this.

