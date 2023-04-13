The executive team of the Munich HR startup with the founder Hanno Renner on the far left. Person

If you talk to HR managers at younger companies and startups, you will find out that almost everyone works with Personio. Sure, there is something to complain about here and there, but still hardly anyone seems to be able to avoid using the software from the Munich company somewhere in their own processes – for example to manage personnel or calculate wages.

In just seven years, founder Hanno Renner has managed to take his company to a valuation of 7.7 billion euros ($8.5 billion). This makes Personio the second most valuable unicorn in Germany. To Celonis, also from Munich. The pace of growth is remarkable: Personio quintupled its value within just one and a half years. The company, which was founded in 2015, is even planning an IPO. It could be as early as 2024.

Personnel costs are rising rapidly – also because of the participation program