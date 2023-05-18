Personio: These startups were founded by former employees

Personio employees in the offices of the Munich HR startup. Person

“Let’s make history”, this sentence is emblazoned in neon yellow on a wall in Personio’s Munich offices. history has that HR software company To a certain extent already written: In 2021, Personio rose to become a unicorn and, with a valuation of 8.5 billion euros, is now the second most valuable startup in Germany after the data service provider Celonis.

The slogan seems to motivate some of the approximately 1,700 employees beyond their actual work. Personio employees show that they are willing to start a business over the course of their career. At least seven other start-ups have so far emerged from the group of employees of the HR start-up, as research by the founding scene shows.

An example of this phenomenon is the US payment giant PayPal, whose employees later created tech companies worth billions themselves. The following list introduces some of the companies of former Personio employees.

Passionfruit (Dublin)

Sean Hughes is one of more than ten former Personio employees who have decided to become self-employed. Between November 2021 and May 2022, Hughes worked in Dublin as a “Sales Development Representative”, which means that he was part of the sales team looking for new Personio customers. A year ago he started his own company, Passionfruit. Students and employers can use the platform to find each other interactively. “A kind of Tinder for jobs“, as Hughes describes the idea at Linkedin.

VoiceLine (Munich)