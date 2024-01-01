Peru Dollar Exchange Rate Today: January 1, 2024

The value of the dollar in Peru today, January 1, 2024, is S/3.7050, according to information from the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP). Last week, the interbank exchange rate closed with an average value of S/3.6826, with a maximum of S/3.6900 and a minimum of S/3.6700. The price of the dollar according to the web portal Quéestareldolar.pe is quoted in the market at S/3.70 for purchase and S/3.73 for sale. The BCRP reported that during the day on Monday, transactions for US$328 million were carried out. The US currency closed on Thursday the 28th with a value of S/3.7050. This was due to the demand for soles from local companies. The value of the greenback continues to decrease globally after the United States Federal Reserve (FED) announced that it will maintain interest rates and that it foresees a more aggressive cut in them for 2024. At a global level, the dollar fell against the euro because the FED still does not foresee a rate cut, which is generating a weakening of the currency globally.

