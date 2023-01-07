Listen to the audio version of the article

There is an electricity company that has more than a century of history, which has 28 hydroelectric plants, which in one year has invested 20 million and in a handful of years will invest another 50 to diversify from the dams – planted in the most impervious valleys of the Alps – towards wind power and photovoltaics. An electricity company with its own high voltage grid between the mountain valleys and the Lombardy plain, 300 kilometers of grid which are like a private island in the belly of Terna’s large national grid. An electricity company as old as the history of the Italian electricity industry, but which consumers do not know: the name is Italgen, the energy company of the Italmobiliare holding company of the historic Pesenti entrepreneurial family from Bergamo, the one that owned the giant Italcementi. The power plants have been feeding the cement factories for a hundred years. Then the Pesenti family in 2016 sold the cement assets to the Germans of Heidelberg, but kept the energy segment.

Like lonely bears

The 28 hydroelectric plants of Italgen are remotely controlled from the operations room in Villa di Serio, where the company’s headquarters are located. But the technicians in cashmere sweaters who hover between computer screens have as colleagues a group of special technicians who work in the high mountains. They’re technicians in high-altitude boots, brown corduroy pants, checkered flannel shirts. Among the references for their work it is mandatory to know how to move with ease on skis. Among the working equipment there is the fall or avalanche detector. They are the seven damguards who, in turn, every day have to climb up to the highest plants in the Brembana valley, leave behind the mountain houses of the village of Mezzoldo, travel the hydroelectric tunnels in the belly of the Orobi mountains and go up for their daily work to the large concrete barriers that feed the power plant system. For example, when the winter temperature plummets to well below freezing they must open a flow of water to always keep a minimum of movement in the system and prevent ice from blocking the penstocks and gripping turbines and valves. And if there is bad weather? If during the shift at the dam there is one of those snowfalls that make ski resorts happy? «On every large plant there is a dam guard’s house equipped so that he can stay there; it will go down to the valley when the weather is better», replies Giampietro Ronzoni, head of the Italgen production plants.

The company as an organism

The productive heart of the Italgen group are the hydroelectric plants in Val Brembana governed by a team of 15 people, 8 of whom are mechanics and electricians and 7 dam guards; are the 11 power plants in Lombardy, the 28 hydroelectric power plants throughout Upper Italy from Piedmont to the Veneto, the new solar and wind power plants under construction in the South. But Italgen is like a living organism; it also has a brain and a nervous system. The brain is the headquarters in Villa di Serio (Bergamo), where most of the 70 employees are concentrated, where there is the room for the remote control of all the production activity and for the remote control of almost all the plants. «Almost all the plants are operated remotely and are not manned, but some large historic plants in the Brembana valley must be manned and some activities must be carried out manually in the plant», explains the managing director Luca Musicco. The nervous system, on the other hand, is the private network of 300 kilometers of high voltage. It has not been absorbed into Terna’s national grid because from a regulatory point of view it is defined as SSPC, acronym for Simple Production and Consumption System. That is, it has the characteristic of sending the energy of a single electricity producer, even if distributed by many plants far from each other, to a single electricity consumer. The sole producer is Italgen; the only consumer are the two Heidelberg cement plants in Calusco (Bergamo) and Rezzato (Brescia) which once belonged to Italcementi dei Pesenti.

Growth

When in 2016 the Pesenti family sold Italcementi to the German Heidelberg, Italgen remained within the perimeter of Italmobiliare dei Pesenti. Musicco explains: «With the sale of the plants abroad, the capital was raised to be reinvested in the construction of the remote control plant at Villa di Serio, which controls all the plants remotely, and in the acquisition of 11 new plants, which are from the original 17 to a total of 28». The acquisition of the new hydroelectric derivations was concentrated in the last period and required investments exceeding 20 million. Not only that, by 2025 the company is planning further investments of around 50 million for the construction of new renewable plants (photovoltaic and wind), which will lead Italgen to almost double its installed capacity. The first two photovoltaic plants were built on the roof of the Sisma production plants in Bollate and Valdaro (Mantova), and are going into operation right now, while a 9-hectare photovoltaic park, 5 megawatts of power, is being installed in Modugno in these days (Bari) achieved through the environmental and sustainable recovery of the area where a cement plant once stood with its gypsum quarry to be recovered. The managing director Musicco concludes: «Today Itagen has a turnover of around 50 million, has an installed capacity of 66 hydroelectric megawatts in 28 plants, 13 of which in Lombardy, and we have 70 employees. And once again work and ingenuity will make us grow, this time it will be in the challenge of new renewable sources».