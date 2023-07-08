Peso Appreciates as Inflation in Mexico Confirms Downward Trend

Title: Peso Appreciates After Mexico’s Inflation Data, Dollar Strengthens with US Job Report

Subtitle: Inflationary Pressures in Mexico Begin to Dissipate as Peso Shows Positive Momentum

The peso began the session on a positive note, appreciating by 0.59% against the dollar. The exchange rate stood at around 17.1332 pesos per dollar, reaching a low of 17.1322 and a high of 17.3959 pesos per dollar. The peso’s appreciation was primarily driven by the release of Mexico’s inflation data, confirming a downward trend.

Inflation in Mexico for June came in at an annual rate of 5.06%, marking the fifth consecutive month of deceleration. Subjacent inflation, which influences long-term inflation trends, stood at 6.89% per annum, experiencing six consecutive months of decline and dropping below 7% for the first time since March 2022. All components of core inflation continued to slow down, with food merchandise inflation remaining in double digits for 11 consecutive months, reaching 10.49% in June.

However, a slight upward trend in the exchange rate was observed after 6:30 a.m. This shift was driven by the release of the non-farm payroll data in the United States, which showed the creation of 209,000 jobs in June. Despite falling below expectations, this figure was still evidence of a resilient labor market. Additionally, wages grew by 0.4% in the month, surpassing expectations of 0.3%.

Although inflationary pressures in Mexico are dissipating, there remain upside risks to food commodity prices due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Moreover, the services sector continues to face pressures in housing and education, resulting from increases in the real wage bill.

As a result of inflation consistently falling below expectations, the expectation for Mexico’s annual inflation rate for the year has been revised downwards to 4.6%. This revision reduces the likelihood of the Bank of Mexico implementing another interest rate hike. However, it creates a divergence with other countries where interest rates may continue to rise, potentially limiting the dollar’s appreciation and even causing a shift in the trend in the coming months if the Federal Reserve implements more than two interest rate hikes.

Furthermore, other economic indicators were published, including Mexico’s National Producer Price Index (INPP) for June. While the overall annual inflation rate saw a decline of -0.81%, largely influenced by international price decreases, the INPP without oil recorded an annual rate of 1.13%, the lowest since January 2020. Across economic activities, secondary activities including oil experienced negative inflation of -3.99%, while activities excluding oil also registered negative inflation of -0.99%. However, certain sectors, such as the manufacture of food products and beverages and tobacco, still recorded high inflation rates.

Additionally, data from the Administrative Registry of the Automotive Industry of Light Vehicles in Mexico revealed positive growth in production and exports in June. Production increased by 16.26% compared to the same period in 2022, but is still below pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Exports grew by 20.46%, remaining 10.7% below their previous peak in June 2019. Sales in June exceeded those in 2019 by 6.3%, but still fell short of the record set in 2016 by 15.8%.

Inflation trends in other Latin American countries also reflect a downward trajectory. Chile’s annual inflation for June slowed for the seventh consecutive month, reaching its lowest level since December 2021 at 7.6%. Meanwhile, Brazil’s FGV IGP-DI inflation, which reflects wholesale, retail, and construction price changes, hit a record low of -7.44% in June, declining for four consecutive months.

Finally, relevant economic indicators were published in Europe, including negative industrial production data for Germany and Norway, as well as inflation figures for Greece and Hungary for June.

With the release of employment data in the United States and inflation trends across different countries, these indicators provide crucial insights into the global economic landscape and offer hints about potential monetary policy shifts in the future.

