Peso Appreciates, Mexican Stock Exchange Falls Amid Uncertainty of Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Announcement

Title: Peso Appreciates as Mexican Stock Exchange Endures Uncertainty Ahead of Federal Reserve Announcement

The Mexican peso demonstrated strength on Wednesday, gaining value against the US dollar, while the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) experienced a volatile session due to investor uncertainty surrounding the forthcoming monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve (Fed) next week.

During the trading session, investors closely monitored the release of data revealing a decline in US single-family home construction in June, despite an increase in permits for future construction. Additionally, market participants remained focused on the upcoming second-quarter corporate reporting season.

Closing at a rate of 16.7066 per dollar, the peso showcased a 0.20% gain compared to Tuesday’s reference price according to Reuters. This marks a significant level for the peso, not witnessed since December 2015 when it stood at 16.6884 units.

Experts at the local firm Banco Base believe the peso may continue to appreciate, citing the consolidation around 16.70 per dollar from a technical standpoint. If this trend persists, the exchange rate could potentially move towards 16.50 and eventually 16.40.

Conversely, the Swiss bank UBS anticipates a gradual weakening trend for the peso in the foreseeable future. They attribute this projection to an anticipated slowdown in the US economy, which is Mexico’s primary trading partner. Furthermore, UBS analysts note that the presidential elections in both Mexico (scheduled for June 2024) and the United States (in November 2024) could further burden the currency.

UBS forecasts the peso to reach 17.25 against the dollar by the end of the third quarter and to conclude the year at 17.5 pesos. Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2024, the projection suggests a value of 17.75 per dollar, with the second half of the year potentially seeing it reach 18 pesos.

Turning to the Mexican Stock Exchange, the S&P/BMV IPC stock index experienced a decline of 0.55%, settling at 53,740.16 points, which contrasts with the positive performance observed in the New York markets.

Among the companies contributing to the stock market’s descent, Grupo Bimbo, one of the world‘s prominent bread producers, witnessed a 2.88% decrease in its stock price, closing at 87.79 pesos. Additionally, Kimberly-Clark de México, known for manufacturing personal care products, saw a decline of 2.76%, ending at 38.82 pesos.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield rose by five basis points, reaching 8.73%, while the 20-year rate increased by four basis points to 8.87%.

As the uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement persists, investors will continue to monitor the fluctuating market conditions. Stay informed with Forbes Mexico for the latest updates on business and news.

[End of article]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

