Peso Continues to Strengthen Against the Dollar: Market Update for Tuesday

The value of the dollar this Tuesday (REUTERS/José Luis González)

The peso continues its positive streak and is trading higher against the dollar after the markets closed on December 26. The Mexican currency appreciates against the US currency, which is sold below 17 pesos per unit this Tuesday.

The US dollar was traded at 16.95 Mexican pesos on average at the close, which represented a change of 0.16% compared to the previous day’s figure, when it stood at 16.98 Mexican pesos on average.

Taking into account the last week, the US dollar shows a decrease of 1%, so that from a year ago it still maintains a decrease of 8.86%.

If we compare the value with previous dates, it added two consecutive days of decline. Regarding the volatility of recent days, it was clearly lower than that accumulated in the last year, presenting itself as a value with fewer changes than expected in recent times.

The Mexican economy has registered a series of contrasts in recent years. With zero growth – even before the pandemic – it has been recovering recently.

Inflation began to grow from the beginning of 2021, reaching its all-time high of 8.7% in September last year. Since then it has been declining. The above is largely due to the monetary policy of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), which has opted to increase the reference rate to 11.25%.

Although Banxico itself assures that general inflation is already at low levels according to its historical behavior, this “does not mean that the disinflationary process should be taken for granted, since the levels are still above the objective.”

The Governing Board of the central bank “estimates that the inflationary outlook will be complicated and uncertain” and “with upward risks”, therefore – and to maintain the 3% goal – “it will be necessary to maintain the reference rate at its level.” current for an extended period.”

For its part, the peso has experienced a better scenario. Since mid-2022, the Mexican currency has been strong against the dollar to such an extent that the national currency has earned the nickname “superweight.”

The dollar reached its minimum point in July 2023, when it was quoted at just over 16 pesos per unit, a figure that had not been seen since 2015. Although the peso has had ups and downs, the trend continues to be upward against the dollar.

The Mexican peso is the legal tender of Mexico and is the first currency in the world to use the $ sign, which was later adopted by the United States for the dollar.

The Mexican peso is the fifteenth most traded currency in the world, as well as the most traded in Latin America and the third on the continent only behind the US dollar and the Canadian dollar.

Currently the abbreviation MXN is used to talk about the Mexican peso, but before 1993 the acronym MXP was used.

The coins normally used in Mexico are semicircular in shape and have the national coat of arms on the reverse. One Mexican peso is equivalent to 100 cents. There are coins of 1, 5, 10 and 20 pesos; while in bills there are 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1,000 pesos.

