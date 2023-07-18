Peso Depreciates After Seven Days of Gains, but Analysts See Potential for Future Strengthening

Title: Peso Depreciates After Seven-Day Rally, but Analysts Remain Optimistic

The Mexican peso experienced a depreciation on Tuesday, breaking a seven-day winning streak that had pushed it to levels not witnessed since December 2015. Despite the setback, analysts maintain a positive outlook, suggesting that the peso could continue to strengthen in the future.

As trading closed on Tuesday, the peso stood at 16.7428 per dollar, reflecting a 0.14% loss against Reuters’ reference price on Monday. The currency had previously reached a significant high of 16.6884 units, a level unseen in over seven and a half years.

Experts from local firm Banco Base perceive this depreciation as a natural correction following the recent surge. They emphasized, “From a technical perspective, the exchange rate continues to show a downward trend, propelled by the weakening of the US dollar and the expectation that the Federal Reserve is close to concluding its interest rate hike cycle.”

Influencing the market sentiment during the trading session was the release of retail sales figures in the United States, which fell short of expectations for June. This event further added to the peso’s temporary decline.

Looking ahead, CI Banco analysts suggest that the peso is likely to hover within a range of 16.68 to 16.82 per dollar for the remainder of the day.

Despite a brief setback, the overall assessment remains positive due to the US dollar’s weakening and the anticipation that the Federal Reserve will soon conclude its interest rate hike cycle. This bodes well for the Mexican peso’s continued strength in the foreseeable future.

Stay informed about the latest business and news developments in Mexico by following Forbes Mexico. For instant updates, don’t forget to follow us on Google News.