Peso Depreciates as Dollar Strengthens on Solid US Labor Market Data

Headline: Mexican Peso Depreciates against Dollar Due to Strong US Labor Market

The Mexican peso experienced depreciation against the dollar on Thursday as the greenback strengthened following positive data on new unemployment benefit applications in the United States. The currency lost ground, signaling solidity in the labor market of the world‘s largest economy.

The unexpected drop in new jobless claims filed by Americans last week shows continued strength in the US job market. This figure supports predictions of further tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The exchange rate for the peso ended the day at 16.8899 units per dollar, according to data from the Bank of Mexico. This represents a decline of 17.34 cents or 1.04 percent from the previous day’s record of 16.7165 pesos. Throughout the day, the exchange fluctuated between a high of 16.8886 units and a low of 16.7034 units, near its highest level in more than seven and a half years. Meanwhile, the Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar against six reference currencies, increased by 0.54% to reach 100.83 units.

Attention is now focused on the upcoming monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve on July 26. Analysts predict a 25 basis point increase in interest rates. However, uncertainty remains regarding the Fed’s future announcements.

Banco Base provided an explanation for the peso’s depreciation, describing it as a technical correction due to the absence of relevant economic indicators and the market’s anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s decision.

In local news, retail sales in Mexico fell by 0.5% in May, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). The year-on-year data stood at 2.6 percent. Local operators are now preparing for the release of inflation figures in the following week.

Although the short-term conditions for the peso remain favorable, Monex warns of potential risks for its continued advance, including a potential accelerated reduction in the interest rate differential and a recession in the United States.

The firm also highlighted the significance of the Fed’s forward-looking guidance next week in determining the future direction of the currency. It will assess whether the terminal rate of the bullish cycle has been reached or if the FOMC maintains its bias in favor of further tightening.

Overall, market participants are closely monitoring the performance of the Mexican peso amid global economic developments and interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve.

