Peso Plummets: The Current Exchange Rate for the Dollar on November 9th

The price of the dollar today, Thursday, saw the peso as the most depreciated currency. At the close on November 9, the exchange rate was reported as USD to MXN by infobae. The sharp fall in the peso was attributed to an adjustment in messaging from Banxico, according to Milenio. As we move into Friday, November 10, it will be interesting to see how the dollar operates in the market. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

