Peso Shows Upward Trend Against US Dollar in Mexico

Title: Upward Trend: Peso Strengthens Against the US Dollar, Bitcoin Gains Value

Subtitle: July 8, 2023 Update on Exchange Rates in Mexico

The Mexican peso started the day on a positive note, showing an upward trend against the US dollar. According to data from PesoMXN.com, the average exchange rate for the US dollar in Mexico on Saturday, July 8, stands at 17.2025 pesos. This represents a small difference compared to yesterday’s rate of 17.2486 pesos. In terms of purchasing power, the average buying rate is 16.7552 pesos, while the selling rate is 17.6499 pesos. (Update: 7:00 a.m.)

Here is a breakdown of the exchange rates offered by various banking institutions in Mexico:

– The average rate among the listed banks is 17.1041 pesos per dollar for today. The purchase rate stands at 16.590 pesos, and the sale rate is 17.618 pesos.

For credit card transactions, the average price of the dollar is 17.14667 pesos. The purchase rate is 16.727 pesos, while the selling rate is 17.567 pesos.

After analyzing 33 sources from various institutions and banks, PesoMXN.com confirms that the average exchange rate from the US dollar to the peso is 17.2025 pesos. The average buying rate is 16.7552 pesos, and the average selling rate is 17.6499 pesos. (Update: July 8, 2023 – 7:00 a.m.)

Among the listed sources, Banjercito offers the highest buying rate at 17.0600 MXN for the dollar to the peso exchange, while Scotiabank offers the lowest buying rate at 15.1000 MXN. Scotiabank also offers the highest selling rate at 19.1000 MXN, while Infosel provides the lowest selling rate at 17.1000 MXN.

Moving on to the euro, it has maintained its value in the Mexican market. The average exchange rate today stands at 18.8617 pesos, showing a slight difference compared to yesterday’s rate of 18.8443 pesos. The average buying rate for the euro is 18.2419 pesos, and the selling rate is 19.4815 pesos.

Shifting focus to Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency has seen a value increase. At the start of the day, Bitcoin is priced at $30,337 (USD) per BTC, as reported by Binance. This represents a difference from yesterday’s rate of $30,399 (USD). Bitcoin has shown a positive growth of +0.95% in the last 24 hours, while it recorded a decline of -0.42% in the last week. Over the past month, Bitcoin has experienced a significant growth of +15.48%.

To stay updated on the daily exchange rates for the dollar, euro, and Bitcoin, visit our “Price of the Dollar” section.

