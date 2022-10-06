Home Business Pet care, a new giant is born: the integration operation between Arcaplanet and Maxi Zoo has been completed
Pet care, a new giant is born: the integration operation between Arcaplanet and Maxi Zoo has been completed

Pet care, a new giant is born: the integration operation between Arcaplanet and Maxi Zoo has been completed

The closing of the integration operation with Maxi Zoo by Arcaplanet was finalized, the company already leader in distribution specialized in Pet Care which from 1 October 2022 will count 489 pet stores and 2700 employees in total, thus starting a new course, characterized by significant investments, hiring and new services for customers and their pets.

Acquired in June 2021 by the Cinven fund, taken over by Permira, Arcaplanet simultaneously reached an agreement to bring Maxi Zoo Italia into its orbit, in agreement with the German Fressnapf (owner of Maxi Zoo itself). After the sale of some stores as requested by the Antitrust Authority, the new course of the integrated Group is now underway starting last Saturday.

Arcaplanet, through the recent acquisition of the Maxi Zoo stores (150 stores), thus strengthens its leadership and initiates important investment and recruitment projects as well as launching new services that will enhance omnichannel. The omnichannel nature of the Group is thus further strengthened: investments are planned for the expansion of the physical network and for the digital aspect between E-Commerce development, data acquisition and digitization.

