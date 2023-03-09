Simone Tornaghi, Country Manager for Italy of Santévet: “Health insurance for animals is like an anxiolytic, it makes the relationship between owner, vet and pet more serene”

Santévet, l’French company specializing in health insurance for dogs and cats arrives in Italia: founded in 2003, the leading company in France and Belgium is also launching its services on the Italian market, with a investment round of 150 million euroswith the aim of making the veterinary care accessible to the greatest number of pets.

Santévet arrives in Italy with the goal of revolutionizing and democratizing the financing of veterinary care for dogs and cats.

Con 280,000 active insurance contracts, a growth of 20% and a turnover of 90 million euros in 2022Santévet now also offers its services in Italy, aiming to provide the greatest number of people with access to best veterinary care for your pet.

Affaritaliani interviewed Simon Tornaghi, Country Manager for Italy of Santévet. Born in 1971, he leads the launch in our country of the leading company in France specializing in veterinary care insurance.

Before entering the world of insurance, he contributed to the success of Wiko, a French multinational smartphone manufacturer, as Area Director for Southern Europe. Tornaghi boasts a strong expertise thanks to over ten years spent in companies in various sectors such as Techtronic Industries, Mediashopping Spa and Giochi Preziosi Spa, holding different roles such as Country Manager, Sales Director and Retail Manager.

How much is the global pet insurance market worth?

According to data published on various sites and blogs, the global pet insurance market is worth around 7 billion dollars, considering the most developed economies. There is a forecast of growth for two years now, which is estimated at around 11.7, 12 billion dollars in 2027. A growth that will double within 4 years.

About theItalia in particular, considering the “pet economy” as a whole, therefore also looking at food and accessories, let’s talk about 3.5 billion euros. There are insurance-level studies that estimate around 400, 500 million euros the insurance market in our country. About the Pet Insurance in detail, there are still no studies and data that can give us the total single value.

