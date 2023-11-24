Home » Pet Store Faces Potential Fine for Alleged Price Inflation on Cat Food During Black Friday Sale
Pet Store Faces Potential Fine for Alleged Price Inflation on Cat Food During Black Friday Sale

A pet supplies store is facing potential fines from the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) after allegedly inflating the price of cat food to deceive consumers during the Black Friday sales. According to DACO Secretary Lisoannette González Ruiz, the store raised the price of the cat food to make consumers believe it was a special deal, which is a violation of consumer protection regulations.

While the DACO has reported that this was the only detected mishap during Black Friday so far, they have received a complaint from a citizen regarding the price manipulation at the pet supplies store. As a result, the DACO announced they will be investigating the matter and potentially fining the store.

González Ruiz also stated that similar irregularities have been reported in past years and emphasized the department’s commitment to ensuring consumer protection during the holiday shopping season. The DACO has collaborated with the Retail Trade Association to guarantee product availability and has deployed 150 employees to serve as inspectors throughout the entire island. Consumers can report any non-compliance by businesses to the DACO’s call center, which is active during the Early Bird Sale period.

The DACO has encouraged consumers to report any issues they encounter during their shopping experiences and has provided contact information for their call center in Arecibo, Caguas, Mayagüez, Ponce, and San Juan. The agency is committed to addressing consumer complaints and ensuring fair and transparent business practices during the holiday season.

