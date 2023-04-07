textile machines

Purchase of shares: Peter Spuhler continues to increase his stake in Rieter Stadler Chairman of the Board of Directors Peter Spuhler has bought a package of Rieter shares from the former Rieter Board member Luc Tack. Spuhler now holds almost a third of the Winterthur spinning machine manufacturer.

Stadler Chairman of the Board of Directors Peter Spuhler now controls almost a third of the textile machine manufacturer Rieter. Image: Ralph Ribi

The investment company PCS Holding, which is 100 percent owned by Stadler’s Chairman of the Board of Directors and long-standing member of the Rieter Board of Directors, Peter Spuhler, acquired a block of shares in the spinning machine manufacturer Rieter worth CHF 39.9 million at the beginning of April 2023. The seller of the package, amounting to around 7 percent of Rieter’s share capital, was the Belgian entrepreneur Luc Tack.

Spuhler is thus increasing its stake in the Winterthur-based textile machinery group from 26.1 to 33.1 percent. According to the information, Spuhlers PCS Holding paid 122 francs per Rieter share – a premium of almost 30 percent on the share price in the days before the transaction.

Spuhler wants to make a long-term commitment to Rieter

With this step, PCS Holding underscores its position as Rieter’s “long-term anchor shareholder”. In doing so, she is also underscoring her “complete trust in the potential of Rieter as a global system provider for the manufacturing textile industry” and in the management around the new CEO Thomas Oetterli, as Spuhler’s investment company further announced. Oetterli used to be the head of Schindler and chairs the board of directors of the Rhine Valley technology group SFS.

Luc Tack left (was) at Rieter with a roar

Former Rieter shareholder and board member Luc Tack. Image: James Arthur Gekiere/Imago

With the sale of the 7 percent stake to PCS and an equally large stake to Amag owner and Swiss Steel major shareholder Martin Haefner, Luc Tack has reduced its stake in Rieter to 1.16 percent. Tack is the boss and majority shareholder of the Belgian industrial group Picanol. He was once a member of the Rieter board of directors, which filed criminal charges against Tack in mid-August 2021 and threatened to vote him out.

The accusation was that Tack had misused internal information from the board of directors in order to submit a purchase offer for parts of the financially troubled German Saurer companies that Rieter wanted to acquire. At the end of August 2021, Tack resigned from the Rieter Board of Directors, after which the latter withdrew his criminal complaint. Rieter took over the Schlafhorst brand Autoconer winding machines and two component businesses from the German Saurer companies for a total of 300 million euros.