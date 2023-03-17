Tech-Investor Peter Thiel. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Tech investor Peter Thiel had $50 million in Silicon Valley Bank when it went under.

His venture fund warned against investing in the financial institution.

He was even accused by other investors of having accelerated the run of SVB customers on their accounts with the warning.

Tech investor Peter Thiel had $50 million in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) when it collapsed. His own venture fund, the Founders Fund, warned against investing in the SVB a few weeks before the bank collapsed, reports the Financial Times.

“I had $50 million in private money in the bank,” Thiel said „Financial Times“. Thiel is co-founder of Paypal and Palantir. He didn’t withdraw his money because he didn’t think the financial institution would collapse, he told the newspaper. His assets were frozen in the SVB account for days when the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took over the bank’s fortunes after the collapse. He has been able to access his assets again since Sunday, after the US Federal Reserve also stepped in and the US government gave assurances that customers could access their SVB deposits.

Thiel’s find is accused of having accelerated the SVB customers’ run to their accounts with the financial institution with its warning that reports the Financial Times. Customers attempted to withdraw around $40 billion from their bank accounts in 24 hours.