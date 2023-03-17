Home Business Peter Thiel had $50 million in SVB when it collapsed
Business

Peter Thiel had $50 million in SVB when it collapsed

by admin
Peter Thiel had $50 million in SVB when it collapsed

Tech-Investor Peter Thiel.
John Lamparski/Getty Images

  • Tech investor Peter Thiel had $50 million in Silicon Valley Bank when it went under.
  • His venture fund warned against investing in the financial institution.
  • He was even accused by other investors of having accelerated the run of SVB customers on their accounts with the warning.

Tech investor Peter Thiel had $50 million in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) when it collapsed. His own venture fund, the Founders Fund, warned against investing in the SVB a few weeks before the bank collapsed, reports the Financial Times.

“I had $50 million in private money in the bank,” Thiel said „Financial Times“. Thiel is co-founder of Paypal and Palantir. He didn’t withdraw his money because he didn’t think the financial institution would collapse, he told the newspaper. His assets were frozen in the SVB account for days when the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took over the bank’s fortunes after the collapse. He has been able to access his assets again since Sunday, after the US Federal Reserve also stepped in and the US government gave assurances that customers could access their SVB deposits.

read too

business/wie-die-silicon-valley-bank-ins-verderben-schlitterte/”>

Bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank: Startups can breathe easy

Thiel’s find is accused of having accelerated the SVB customers’ run to their accounts with the financial institution with its warning that reports the Financial Times. Customers attempted to withdraw around $40 billion from their bank accounts in 24 hours.

See also  Today's Stock Exchanges, March 15th. Lists looking for stability. Svb crisis, the Fed evaluates stricter rules on banks

You may also like

Resolution 34 of 06/03/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Goldman Sachs Raises Chance of U.S. Recession in...

“we ask the government for a commitment to...

Payback changes from Rewe to Edeka

Anastasio: “Mussolini? A provocation. But they hung me...

Billions in aid for ailing bank First Republic

Tax reform, softer penalties and discounted penalties. The...

Founding a startup with friends: This is how...

Climate-friendly industry – The EU’s net zero law...

Vatican, Pena Perra’s revelation: “London’s mortgage cost 1...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy