Peter Waller new CFO at contract manufacturer Aenova

dr Peter Waller has been Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Aenova Group since May 15, 2023

As of May 15, 2023, Dr. Peter Waller has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Aenova Group and as Managing Director of Aenova Holding GmbH. “I’m looking forward to helping to shape the further development of Aenova,” comments Peter Waller on his start at Aenova. “The Aenova Group has an excellent reputation as a development service provider and contract manufacturer for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and has all the prerequisites for continued profitable growth in the coming years.” Peter Waller succeeds CFO Ralf Schuler.

Peter Waller is an experienced CFO in international companies in various industries and has successfully managed numerous transformations, IPOs, financing and M&A activities. Among other things, he was CFO at Flender, Swissport International, CEVA Logistics and Eurofins. Peter Waller has master’s degrees in management from the University of Mannheim and the ESSEC Business School in Paris and received his doctorate in economics from the University of Paderborn.

The previous Aenova CFO, Ralf Schuler, will continue to be available to the company for a smooth transition in the coming months.

“We are delighted to welcome Peter Waller to our team. Peter has a lot of experience to further advance the Aenova Group,” explains CEO Jan Kengelbach. “Peter Waller will greatly enrich our team with his drive and knowledge. At the same time, I would like to thank Ralf Schuler for his outstanding commitment over the past five years, during which he, as our CFO, played a key role in the successful reorganization of the Aenova Group.”

The Aenova Group is one of the leading international CDMOs (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations) for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. With around 4,100 employees at 15 locations worldwide, the company recorded sales of around 750 million euros in 2022.

The Aenova Group is one of the world‘s leading contract manufacturers and development service providers for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. As a one-stop shop, Aenova develops, produces and packs all common dosage forms, product groups and active ingredient classes from medicinal products to food supplements for human and animal health: solid, semi-solid and liquid, sterile and non-sterile, high and low doses, OEB 1 to 5 (Occupational Exposure Band). Around 4,200 employees at 16 locations in Europe and the USA contribute to the company’s success. More information at www.aenova-group.com

