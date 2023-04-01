On my own account

Publisher Peter Wanner on the cyber attack on CH Media: “They are criminal gangs – that’s their business model” Publisher Peter Wanner comments on the cyber attack on his media group CH Media for the first time. In addition, talks about the bonus culture and the advantages of family businesses.

Peter Wanner, publisher CH Media. Image: CH Media

For a week now, readers have hardly recognized the regional section of their newspaper – there are no longer any local splits. The reason is a cyber attack that paralyzed parts of the IT systems. Have you taken too few precautions against it?

Peter Wanner: We have done a lot for cyber security in the company. Unfortunately, one has to say that there is no such thing as 100% protection. They are criminal gangs that penetrate companies virtually, paralyze systems and then make ransom demands. That’s their business model.

How did this happen at CH Media?

We have been purchasing IT services from NZZ for around five years. Now the NZZ has been attacked, and as a result our IT systems are now also affected by the ransomeware attack. Our IT department is currently working together with that of the NZZ and external IT experts to repair the damage as quickly as possible.

When should the damage be repaired?

I can’t say that yet; like I can’t say much in general.

How come?

That’s what the experts advised us. If we reveal too much, we only play into the hands of the attackers.

Have any ransom demands been made?

Not to my knowledge, but investigations into the attackers are in full swing.

In other words, the readers will have to be patient a little longer.

Yes, but we have not restricted the offer in terms of publicity. All content can be accessed online and via the app.

But there are losses in the printed editions.

Yes that is unfortunately so. We regularly produce 16 different split editions, currently we have to limit ourselves to 4 editions – one for Central Switzerland, one for Eastern Switzerland, one for Aargau and the Limmat Valley and one for the Basel-Solothurn region. This is of course not good and takes getting used to. My apologies to all of our readers on behalf of the company and the board of directors.

Can you quantify the financial damage of the attack?

The financial damage has so far been limited for CH Media.

Apart from that: How is the business developing?

I am satisfied with the 2022 financial year. The operating result and profit are down on the previous year. But this is mainly due to various extraordinary factors, such as the massive increase in paper prices. If one eliminates the extraordinary income of the previous year, we do not perform any worse than in previous years in operational terms. That’s gratifying. We are all making every effort to achieve a similar result in the current year.

CH Media recently announced a new savings program of CHF 20 million. Where exactly should you save now?

Each area is asked to come up with savings ideas. Then we decide where we can best reduce costs. We try as far as possible to compensate for any staff reductions through natural fluctuations. But one thing is clear: as a media company, we are facing major challenges.

What are the biggest?

They lie primarily in digitization. We need to increase the share of online subscriptions to offset declines in traditional business. The situation is similar in television, where we want to generate income with our streaming platform because linear television is stagnating in terms of advertising revenue. As far as saving is concerned, this is fundamentally a permanent entrepreneurial task.

Is saving now in journalism?

It has always been my motto to save as little as possible on journalistic products, but on everything else. That’s not so easy, however, because a major IT project is currently running in our company. We are building up our own IT and want to become autonomous and independent again.

First of all, that costs a lot of money.

In the short term yes. That’s a big investment. But in the medium term we can massively reduce costs here. However, it won’t be until the end of 2024 before we can stand on our own two feet again. Our COO Roland Kühne is in charge of the project – even though he is now also required to act as crisis manager and fire chief due to the cyber attack.

Roland Kühne was also interim CEO of the company until the end of March. Your son Michael Wanner takes over the job on April 1st.

After the early departure of Axel Wüstmann last autumn, Roland Kühne stepped into the breach and did a very good job. We are very grateful to him for that. But I am pleased that the fifth generation is now in the cockpit: with Michael as CEO, Florian as responsible for local radio and local TV stations and with Anna, who was elected to the CH Media Board of Directors on Monday. All three have a strong track record and want to take responsibility, and Michael passed the acid test by successfully getting the Watson news portal up and running.

Peter Wanner, second from left, stays, but the fifth generation takes on more responsibility: Florian Wanner, Anna Wanner and Michael Wanner (from left to right) Image: Alex Spichale, «AZ Medien AG»

What will change now that the family is fully taking over again?

some. Especially the corporate culture. And after the Credit Suisse debacle, we have to seriously consider whether we want to abolish the whole bonus culture. She’s been bothering me for a long time. It’s a “non-culture”. The example of CS shows very well how bonuses create false incentives, promote greed and increase the willingness to take risks massively. Because the managers operate with someone else’s money; if it were their own, they would never take such risks. That’s why I’m so happy that we’re a family-run business again and not a management-run one. Because the thinking and the attitude are simply different.

Most managers seek short-term success and are profit-oriented. That’s what they’re measured against, and to that extent it’s understandable. But that’s not our thing. We think long-term, and in addition to entrepreneurial success, there are other things that are important: strategy, corporate culture, product quality, content, marketing, thousands of details.

Still not thinking about quitting?

I have a very good relationship with the two sons and the daughter. I enjoy it and they want me to continue as a publisher. Don’t worry, they’ll tell me when it’s time.