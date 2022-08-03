Home Business Petrol: 900 million for excise duty cuts up to September. Codacons: measure is not enough
Petrol: 900 million for excise duty cuts up to September. Codacons: measure is not enough

The extension of the cut in excise duties on petrol until 20 September provided for by the bis aid decree, which puts 900 million euros on the plate to finance the measure, does not solve the price emergency in Italy and does not adequately address the fuel problem. Thus the Codacons according to which “Faced with the unbridled growth of the pump price lists recorded in the last year, simply extending the discount on excise duties can no longer be enough – explains the president Carlo Rienzi – Despite the reduction in excise duties already in force since March , today a liter of petrol costs 13.4% more than in the same period of 2021, while diesel is increased by 22.6% on an annual basis. An escalation that has repercussions not only on fuel costs, but also on the retail prices of a multitude of products, throwing, it should be said, fuel on the fire of inflation ”.

“We expect from the government a more incisive and direct intervention at the source on the definition of fuel prices, characterized by evident speculation and schizophrenic price lists that do not follow the oil trend” – concludes Rienzi.

