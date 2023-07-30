Petrol at 2.5 euros per litre: from Turin to Bari, here are all the most expensive petrol stations in Italy. Assoutenti: “The government intervenes”

Two euros and 50 cents, but even more, per liter for green. The millions of Italians who set off in these hours to reach the holiday resorts must once again have to deal with the increases in fuel prices on the motorway. How much will the obligation decided by the government to display the average prices next to those of each plant, which will start from August 1st, be useful? Hard to tell. In the meantime, Assoutenti, who is calling for new interventions by the executive to stop the price increases (“Mr. On the basis of the data communicated by the managers to the Ministry of Enterprises, the association traced the maximum price lists applied in the various Italian Regions. Here are the dearest.

On the A4 Venice-Trieste petrol, according to the surveys carried out on the prices indicated by the operators between 27 and 28 July last, reached a peak of 2.553 euros per liter for the served, while diesel reached 2.4 euros/litre. – explains Assoutenti.

On the A21 Turin-Piacenza, a liter of petrol is sold for 2.549 euros, 2.334 for diesel.

The A14 also exceeds the 2.5 euro threshold Bologna-Bari-Tarantowith 2.529 euros per liter for green, 2.399 for diesel.

Dear summer, the billboard-prices are coming soon

High prices even on the smaller islands, very popular these days but inevitably more expensive due to the difficulties of transporting fuel on site: based on the latest available data relating to 27 or 28 July Anacapri petrol in served mode costs 2.259 euros per litre, a Ponza 2.239 euros, in Ischia 2.204 euros, a Lampedusa 2,329 euro.

Exorbitant price lists also on the urban and extra-urban network of numerous Regions: on the provincial road of Arpaise (BN) a liter of green per served costs 2.552 euros, diesel even 2.619 euros. In Calabria in Serra San Bruno (VV) petrol at 2.499 euros, diesel 2.359 euros. In Lucca 2.487 euros per liter for green, 2.554 euros for diesel.